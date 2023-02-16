There’s a Sanskrit word “Lila” (written as लीला) that’s difficult to translate into English. The message it conveys is “the dance or the play of the universe,” meaning that the cosmos themselves engage in the joyful dance of existence.

There’s a sweet melody in the warm wind that whips around us — a rhythm to the mosaic of a multi-colored sunset, a cha-cha slide written in the stars. “Lila” means opening our eyes to beauty, joy and goodness all around us while finding a way to join the dance.

For those who don’t know, I’ll be dancing at this year’s THON for the Navigators at Penn State. It’s a great honor and privilege to dance as a part of the campus ministry that’s had such an awesome impact on my life and for the Four Diamonds families we support.

People keep asking me if I’m nervous to dance, and I keep answering “nah.” But if I’m being honest, I do have my concerns.

I’ve questioned what’s the purpose of my dancing in THON. What does it do actually to help the fight against pediatric cancer? Is it merely a performative ego-boost for me?

Another less important concern is something about myself I have to be honest about — I can’t dance. I love dancing, but after years of practice, I still have the moves of one of those blow-up guys outside of a used car lot.

So why do I love to dance even if I’m bad at it?

If anything can make us question the “Lila” of our lives, it’s pediatric cancer. I can’t comprehend the suffering of a child and their families as they battle the disease of cancer and the grief of families who have lost a child, a brother, a sister, a niece, a nephew or a grandchild.

The wanton attack of cancer on the most vulnerable and precious members of the world without cause or cure presents a confrontation with our notions of the goodness of the world.

It’s impossible to ignore the grievous suffering of others.

It becomes impossible to listen to the music of our universe. What are we left to do with our lives when others experience this suffering?

It would be simple to reduce our lives to just all good or all bad. The reality of our existences is that they’re a mix of dark and light, pain and joy, suffering and life.

It’s a gift to exist, and our creation is an act of grace. But life comes with death, and we’ll be living on borrowed time. Some lives may not last as long as others, but they’re still filled with joy, love and life.

My favorite author, J.R.R. Tolkien, once wrote, “All we have to decide is what to do with the time that is given us.” Often, I think I’ve wasted the time that has been given to me. We’ve filled our lives with money, careers, status, ambitions, expectations, fears — things that don’t matter.

But I’ve been standing on the sidelines for too long. It’s time to join the dance. I've found my life in giving it away, and I believe the point of life is what you can do with others.

If my dancing can make one Four Diamonds family feel less alone, raise one more dollar for the cure or simply make someone laugh thanks to my sweet moves, then it will be worth dancing for 46 hours.

Let us all learn to embrace the “Lila.” Join and bring others into the dance of the universe — even when we don’t know the steps.

Let go of ourselves so we can give more freely to others. Comfort those who are suffering and grieving. Hold close and be vulnerable with those we care about.

Dance for the kids for the rest of our days.