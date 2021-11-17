Older politicians must yield power in favor of a younger generation | Column

Politicians can often feel out of touch with reality.

In terms of money, around half of the members of the House of Representatives and Senate are millionaires, while only 8% of the U.S. population can say the same.

Mega-rich politicians like former President Donald Trump, Gov. J.B. Pritzker, Gov. Jim Justice and former Govs. Bill Haslam and Mark Dayton are all worth over $1 billion. So many more incumbents are worth in the tens to hundreds of millions.

While the size of my piggy bank as a college student is destined to be lower than pretty much anyone’s, this isn’t the biggest reason politicians feel so distant from me. The biggest discrepancy to me is age.

I don’t feel I can relate to many people in office. To me, many of them don’t understand the issues that affect my generation — whether it be student debt, a rise in the cost of houses against a stagnant rise in income or climate change.

The average age for the current 117th Congress for U.S. senators sits at 64.3 years of age, while the House of Representatives is 58.4.

In 2018 and 2020, plenty of younger politicians ran for office and made headlines for their youth and prominence in Congress, such as representatives Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Dan Crenshaw and 25-year-old Madison Cawthorn, as well as young senators like Jon Ossoff, Josh Hawley and Kyrsten Sinema.

For all the fanfare about electing younger politicians recently, it’s been more noise and press coverage rather than results. Just a few Congresses ago during the 114th, the average age of U.S. senators was 61, while House members were 57.

Congress is getting older, not younger — that’s not the direction we should be going.

Most of the current leaders of the chambers are all fairly advanced in age as well. Majority Leader Chuck Schumer is almost 71, Minority Leader Mitch McConnell is 79 and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is 81.

The problem with this severe age gap between myself and the majority of Americans against these politicians is that the world is a very different place than it was when they first served in politics. New challenges take place every day, and many of these politicians are still stuck in their old ways of problem solving.

Politics aren’t just establishing laws and policy for tomorrow or next week but about looking ahead to the issues of 10 to 20 years from now. These issues will certainly affect me and my 55-year-old parents — but not so much those making the decisions at the head of the table.

And no other person has as big of a seat at the table as President Joe Biden.

Biden is almost 79 years old. While I believe the president is knowledgeable about policy-making based on his past experiences in politics and life, there’s really not much I or my parents' generation have in common with him when looking toward the future.

Biden, the nation's oldest president ever, was born in an America that was around 90% white, had computers the size of rooms and the president when he was born was born himself in 1882. The world and the country are very different today compared to when Franklin D. Roosevelt was in office.

All of that isn’t saying that older Americans don’t matter or don’t deserve to hold office. Their experiences and what they’ve established are important parts of governance. But perhaps it’s time the party leaders handed over the keys to a new generation ready to combat what lies ahead.

Young people don’t have the answers to all the problems we face and neither do older Americans. However, having more of a balance between the ages of the leadership of our country and the American people will help prepare the nation to solve the issues of tomorrow.