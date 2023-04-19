Well, graduation is right around the corner everyone. So it’s time to start having kids — kidding.

My parents have always told me kids are the best part of life and that there’s nothing like it. Obviously, they’ve never sat on the HUB-Robeson Center lawn on a 70 degree day.

The idea of having children strikes so much fear into me that I’m currently at the stance where I never want to have them. I pride myself on being pretty self-aware, so I realize that having this opinion at 21 is very likely to change. Personally, I don’t think it will.

Sometimes I feel like I’m the least equipped person on this planet to have a child. I’m very forgetful; I struggle controlling emotions, and I happen to be one of the most nervous people you’ve ever met, and the biggest reason — I’m too much of a kid myself.

This is not a knock on anyone or their parents specifically, but I don’t think I’m alone in the “don't let these people have kids” club. Sometimes my own problems are a lot for me to deal with, so having another human’s problems to deal with isn’t something I see myself succeeding at.

The idea of being in charge of someone and how they’re going to turn out makes me sick to my stomach. I look at some of my friends, and it’s so clear that they’re going to kill it at being parents. They have their heads on straight, and I’d even trust them with my life.

We’re all dealt our own hands in life, and our strengths and weaknesses make us who we are. Not everyone has the intangibles that go hand-in-hand with parenting. If you really want kids and that’s an important part of life to you, I’d say to go for it. If you care enough, then you’re doing the best job you can do — which is all anyone can ask for.

I’m the kind of person who needs a shakeup when life gets too stagnant, or I start to feel worthless. The idea of having a child and then getting bored of my life or feeling trapped terrifies me, and in all honesty, I wish it didn’t.

When you keep everyone at arm’s length, the idea of giving your all to another human being seems like a recipe for disaster.

Life’s going to go in a lot of different directions for everyone who reads this. If you feel unprepared to have a family down the road and are unsure of your wants, don’t compromise yourself.

There are times when stepping out of your comfort zone is enriching, but when another person’s life is in your hands, it might not be the best time to take the risk.

If you’ve read this far, you’re at least open to what I’m saying or understand where I’m coming from.

While I may come off cold or heartless in this, that actually couldn’t be further from the truth. I adore kids, and there are only a few things that warm my heart more than seeing a young couple happy with their children.

Sometimes I have to be honest with myself, though, and realize that’s not something I’m built for.

I’m aware “college students don't want kids” isn’t exactly a scalding hot take. The reality’s that I always want to be honest with what I can handle, and I encourage everyone to do the same.

Set your limits, and don’t be afraid to have boundaries. Because when it’s time to let your guard down, you’ll just know.

MORE COLUMN CONTENT

Always be slaying: Embrace your style | Column Style is one of the most glaring forms of self-expression. Just by looking at someone, you c…