I’m no Carrie Bradshaw.

Real life isn’t drinking martinis and dating the most eligible men in the city. Let’s face it: Martinis in London are about £12 (that’s about $16), and the “most eligible men” aren’t stalking the local pubs.

But there’s a very important difference between Carrie and all people my age — Tinder, Hinge and Bumble. You might think there are no differences between being on dating apps in the U.S. compared to the U.K., but you’d be wrong.

London specifically is a melting pot of cultures. In addition to the many American exchange students, there are different nationalities with their own customs when it comes to dating.

Being a straight, white 21-year-old, I’m only looking at men in my dating pool. That being said, the only similarity between men in the U.S. and the U.K. is that I frequently ask the question, “Why do men?”

That’s it, that’s the question.

A gentleman from Hinge once asked me if I have an American accent. Another asked why my name was Megaladon (exact spelling). Again, “Why do men?”

The biggest difference between the two countries is that I haven’t gotten one request for my Snapchat username. Each time a guy asks, it's always for my Instagram handle. It seems here in the U.K., Instagram direct messages trade places with Snapchat as the first line of initial communication.

If I’ve progressed past the Instagram trial run, he’ll ask for my WhatsApp. Forget iMessage games, this is WhatsApp, where the only cool thing is you can change the background of your text chains.

One positive I’ve noticed is that lads here are quick to set up a date. Instead of “talking” for a couple of weeks over Snapchat, they’ll quickly ask to grab a drink and meet face-to-face.

I don’t know about all the other ladies out there, but meeting a stranger in a public setting rather than a 1 a.m., “You up?” text is much better. Plus, free drinks (if you’re of age of course).

In addition, each bathroom of every pub has flyers advertising the pub’s no harassment policy. If any woman feels unsafe, the safety initiative called “Ask for Angela” allows women protection from dangerous dates. Sexual harassment is no joke, and I appreciate that pubs take that issue seriously.

My personal apps of choice are Hinge and Bumble. I like having conversations with people and feel those two are the apps where that most happens. The prompts allow something that Tinder could never — substance.

Instead of just superficially judging pictures on Tinder, you can also superficially judge their personality with prompts, too. Leading the conversations toward, “Can you be my tour guide, I’m American,” can yield lots of restaurant recommendations or even your very own tour guide.

Carrie Bradshaw could never.

Clothing is also different. A blanket statement doesn’t cover all of the male existence in the U.S., as the vast majority of men seem to love the gray sweatpants, sweatshirt and flannel combo. No hate, as women also get called out for wearing the same jeans and black crop top combo in a group.

In the U.K., due mostly to the fact that people constantly dress nice, there’s no “cookie cutter” outfit that all men wear. Men will come to the date dressed to impress — and impress it does.

Obviously, these are just my cultural observations. I cannot encompass the entire ecosystem of online dating differences between the U.K. and the U.S.

By no means am I hating on any men in any country. I’m just embracing the differences I observe. If I could give any advice, it would be to embrace said differences.

There are pros and cons for everything, right?