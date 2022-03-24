The Underground railway system in London is easy. It’s so easy that I, the person who gets lost in a mall, have never gotten lost — knock on wood.

The Underground, or the Tube as all U.K. nationals call it, is a railway system consisting of 11 Tube lines. They stretch over the nine Zones of the city of London. Typically, all of the tourist attractions are within Zones 1 and 2. Think of London like a dartboard — Zone 1 is the bullseye while Zone 2 and above are the rings around the bullseye.

The lines I use the most are the Northern, Central, Hammersmith & City, the Victoria and the Piccadilly lines. Each line consists of a northbound and southbound route, or eastbound and westbound route. Each line has two routes, but never all four.

This is what makes navigating the Tube so easy. I mentioned earlier that I’m directionally challenged. Using myself as a case study, I can successfully use the Tube without resorting to a GPS.

If I can do it, anyone. Every station is labeled clearly, and you frequently see children using the Tube by themselves.

Let's talk about Tube etiquette. The British are reserved and maybe a bit passive aggressive. There are three major rules when riding the Tube.

Rule one: No talking. You’ll get some glances from fellow riders if you’re talking too loudly. As mentioned in a previous column, while Americans are generally nosy, the British are private — even the streets are quiet.

Rule two: Stand on the right side of the escalator. When entering the Tube station, you have to travel a couple of stories underground. That’s what made stations such good shelters during the Blitz in the 1940s. The stations are so deep that people were protected from bombing.

However, there are two types of people on the escalators: riders and walkers. The riders stay on the right side and just calmly take the escalators down. The walkers are stepping down the escalator to get to the bottom quicker. These are usually the people running late to work or a function.

Rule three: Have your Oyster card ready. An Oyster card is what you tap on the till to pay to use the Tube. There are multiple tills to tap in and out of the Tube. The time it takes you between tapping in and then tapping out of the Tube station indicates how much you’ll pay.

But if you don’t have it out and ready, people behind you won’t confront you, but just like the no talking rule, you’ll probably get a passive aggressive huff.

Despite the many social rules of the Tube, I like using the service. It’s an easy and fast way of getting around the city.