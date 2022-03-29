Anyone who’s been keeping up with my adventures abroad knows my life has been go, go, go since I started studying in Barcelona.

Every weekend, I’ve been lucky enough to see and discover the sights of Europe that I’ve always dreamed I’d see one day. My new friends and I have seen the most incredible sunsets, eaten the most delicious foods and met the craziest people.

However, after a plane ride home from Scotland last weekend where I struck up a fever from lack of sleep and just too much chaos, I decided to take a weekend off of travel to relax.

As Friday rolled around, my apartment got quieter, and the other American students hit the airport to cross another destination off of their list.

I was lonely — a feeling that’s always been absolutely terrifying to me.

So, I woke up Saturday feeling better and decided to do something that scared me even more — travel by myself.

I’ve been more dependent than I’ve wanted to be on what all of my friends want to do with their travels that I haven’t really been thinking for myself. I always just want to see everything and anything, so I don’t often put my two cents in — I tend to go with their flow.

I live next to one of the train stations, so as soon as I got ready, I bought a one-way train ticket to Girona — a city I remember looking at pictures of before I arrived in Spain. I always thought it looked incredible, but it’s too small for a weekend trip. This was the perfect opportunity to see it.

Having had so much planned out the past few months, I was full of worry for what this trip would look like. Maybe I would book a hotel for the night. Maybe I would hate being alone and turn around to come back as soon as I got there.

The train ride there gave me a little bit of hope. I’ve learned that the secret to calm travel is a good playlist. I know one day I’m going to take a walk down memory lane and listen to my Spotify from this semester and know I was listening to these same songs while looking out of a train window at the Swiss Alps or the Spanish countryside — it truly will be one of the best souvenirs of my time abroad.

However, as I stepped off the train into Girona and tried to look where I was on the maps, I realized my international phone plan was not going to help me here.

Pro tip to anyone studying abroad: Get a SIM card from wherever you study. Don’t get an international plan.

I immediately wanted to turn around and go back. I could crawl back into bed, order some comfort food to my apartment and sleep the day away with reliable Wi-Fi, and I wouldn’t be the loser who was traveling alone.

But I’ve come so far in terms of getting out of my comfort zone these past few months that there was no stopping now — especially not by being worried about what a bunch of strangers thought about me.

If I wanted to know what to do, I was going to have to put my phone away, put my communication skills to test and ask around.

It was time for me to wander.

I first followed the crowds leaving the train station. I had a rough picture in my head of colorful buildings along a river from Google. I wanted to find it.

Once I did, after crossing multiple bridges with different views, I found myself more prone to observing than I would be when I’m with other people. I watched an elderly couple happily take pictures of each other from different spots on the bridge. I noticed the way locals slowed down on their bikes to watch the view — one that seemed like it would never get old, no matter how many times you see it.

Soon, my AirPods died, and I had to say goodbye to the playlist I had been listening to since I got out of bed that morning in order to charge them for the train ride back — which was still in question as to when it would happen.

I had to now truly be by myself.

I dared myself to then find the coolest sight I could see after that. I found a big old cathedral nestled on the edge of town. When I went inside, I realized I had stumbled upon one of the most unique interiors of a church I had seen — and in the past few months, I’ve seen a lot of churches. It was so medieval, just like the rest of the town.

I found a small park filled with green scenery and old stone bridges and steps. And in some parts I couldn’t locate, there were drums playing in the distance, filling my need for music in my ears that I seem to always have when I’m alone.

It was so different to finally listen to my surroundings.

I saw a man ask someone to watch his dog and then quickly duck into a hole in the brick wall, so I followed. There, I bought a 1 euro ticket to see public baths from the early 12th century. They were some of the best preserved, I read.

The small building even led to a rooftop view of the park I had just strolled through. My feet felt glued to the roof as I leaned back and took in everything I was looking at — I couldn’t get enough.

I spent the rest of my time appreciating the small Catalan pastries Girona had to offer throughout its different parts of the hilly city, especially xuixos, which were filled with different flavored creams. I tried a few from different shops, getting a feel for the various local bakery owners and their personal favorites.

After getting a postcard at a souvenir shop — something I do wherever I go — and being given a small clothespin with a heart on it as a gift from the shop owner, I decided it was time to find the train station to return to Barcelona as my heart felt full.

The train ride home was longer than the one there, but I didn’t mind — I felt a little bit more in touch and had a lot to reflect on. I didn’t need the playlist. I looked out the window the entire time and watched the different towns around Barcelona I haven’t discovered yet fly by. I wrote down everything I felt and saw that day in my journal.

I was content.

The thing about travel is when you’re young and studying abroad, you imagine and plan your trips to be jam-packed with going out and meeting people at night, seeing every city staple one after another and being around others all of the time.

I never really pictured a trip that could be calm, but I learned on my little trip that solo travel can fulfill other things. You’re listening to yourself instead of other people — you’re getting in tune.

I’ve taken myself to my favorite plaza in Barcelona a few times since my Girona trip, sat and felt comfort in learning about a place I find beautiful through silent observation. I’ve taken my AirPods out when a local pulls out a guitar and starts busking. I pet the dogs that roam.

I’ve always been a people person. I like to look back and talk about fun things that happened with my friends as if they didn’t just occur shortly before. I like to point things out and see other people’s reactions.

It’s challenging to try and experience amazing things alone, but I’m a little more confident with my relationship with myself — something that’s always been on the rocks. The ability to just be OK with being alone and not absolutely needing other people to be around was empowering.

Because it was just a day trip, I think this is applicable for anyone around the world who’s looking to really get to know themselves — not just students in Europe with a cool city that’s a short train ride away.

I’m excited to keep taking what I’ve learned about traveling solo back to my time at Penn State. Being the emotional person I am, I know just the thought of being a senior creeping upon graduation is going to be tough for me.

I want to practice this new form of self-care, whether it’s discovering a new park or a local restaurant — please, send recommendations my way — I don’t ever want to stop treating myself to explorations.