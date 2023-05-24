New England: Drive Different | Column

For those of you who don’t know me, I’m from New England, and yes, sometimes I make it my personality.

Whether this means walking around campus on a 4-degree winter day holding my Dunks iced coffee or obnoxiously mocking the Yankees, Boston will forever have a special place in my heart.

However, Massachusetts and New England are best known for one thing: the drivers.

Buckle up, make sure the airbag is on and crank up the volume, so you can’t hear the bad words coming from the drivers around you because we’re about to go down a list about New England Drivers.

1. The drivers

I know, I know it’s cliché, but I love, I mean hate… no, LOVE them.

I love when I’m minding my own business listening to “Your Mum Loves Garage” at full volume in my car as I cruise down the highway, and the car coming from the merge ramp decides to go pedal to the metal.

Seeing them zoom past everyone in the breakdown lane, just to cut off an elderly driver and then slam on the brakes MAKES MY DAY.

Sometimes I choose to be the bigger person when it comes to road rage — playing “mysterious girl” and minding my own business. I may not be the best driver, but I sure am not the reason my father’s car insurance is through the roof (that goes out to my brother).

2. The drivers at rotaries

Rotaries, roundabouts, 1D car tires — whatever you want to call them.

I don’t know if it’s the residual “go get ‘em” spirit of Paul Revere that lives on in everyone’s soul here in Boston but man, get a grip.

I don’t think people enjoy driving into the rotary as an 18-wheeler is just barely making it around.

What’s exciting about hitting a Mack Truck? I thought that was the opposite of the goal here.

3. The drivers on trash days

It may be different from city to city, but in my neighborhood, if your trash cans are out in the street on trash day when I’m driving, your poor trash can — unless it gets up and moves itself — is going to be hit by my automobile.

Now, you may be wondering, “Gracie, why would you hit an innocent trash can?” Well, here's my answer: You had the ENTIRE length of your sidewalk to put your trash can, but you decided to stick it in the middle of the road. That’s like trying to jam a piece of floss — this is your reminder to floss whoever is reading this — THROUGH your tooth, instead of sliding it between your teeth.

4. The drivers during Fourth of July parades

I get it, you got stuck behind the local Girl Scouts Fourth of July float, and you just want to get to the packie to grab some drinks for your buddies and go grill some dogs.

Maybe you should have READ THE THREE-WEEK NOTICE THAT HAS BEEN POSTED ALL OVER TOWN WARNING RESIDENTS THAT DISTURBANCE OF THE ROAD WILL COME WITH THE FOURTH OF JULY PARADE.

Open your eyes, put your glasses on, and when in doubt, call city hall — the secretary there has nothing better to do and she would love to discuss parade road logistics with you.

It really is incredible what the drivers here will do to get to a packie or to get around a parade. Again, maybe it's the “go get ‘em” remnants of Paul Revere in all of us.

5. The drivers during the winter (specifically during massive snow storms)

There is something about Massachusetts and New England people that attracts us to danger.

When the meteorologists and news anchors tell us not to drive because of the 2 ½ -inch thick ice layer on the road, what do we do? We go for a drive.

The snow banks may be 7 feet tall, and the stoplight’s frozen over, but New England drivers don’t give in.

The first time I drove in the snow was during my sophomore year — I’d just gotten my learners permit. My father wanted to go to Dunks, but my mother was adamant that we shouldn’t.

We went (#bobgetsthefinalsay).

The snow banks were more like snow walls because there was nowhere for the snow to be plowed, and my father and I had Bruce Springsteen and The Beatles blaring in our car.

We somehow made it to Dunks. Upon returning to the car after getting our coffees, we wiped off what felt like 7 pounds of snow.

Five words: New England Runs on Dunkin’.

6. The drivers at Dunkin’

Dunkin is a lawless place for too many reasons.

We’re slaves to the bean water that Dunks supplies us, and we very much do run on it.

The drivers here are ruthless, just like that one cashier who always seems to be having the worst day of their life.

Drive-thru windows are great, but they're a bit less great when the person behind you is practically sitting in your back seat.

I sometimes get self-conscious yelling my order into the speaker, but don’t feel bad eavesdropping on the person in front of me.

Similar to the road, drivers will lay on their horns for no reason and yell at you to move forward when you very much CANNOT move forward.

The parking lots are filled with crooked cars and children screaming for donuts, and you can see the seagulls waiting to swoop down to grab a bacon, egg and cheese from its next victim.

7. Drivers at traffic lights

Traffic lights were made to help us regulate the rate and direction of traffic, but here in New England, we just see them as massive rectangular, tri-colored disco balls.

Nobody follows them, nor does anyone even acknowledge them.

At times, I do feel bad for the traffic lights. Do they get lonely or bored just hanging up there? Do they get worried when people crash? What do they think of the global economy’s current status?

The array of music that can be heard from each car’s open windows on a cool summer day is really a humbling experience because sometimes that's when you realize, “Wow, my taste in music is terrible.”

One time, I heard a grandma listening to “Thrift Shop” by Macklemore, and my life has been changed ever since.

