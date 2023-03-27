Just a couple of days after I turned 22 in November, I lingered in front of The Philadelphia Museum of Art with about 11,000 people in the early morning hours of one of the coldest days of the year.

I was moments away from running my first marathon, which is something I had dreamed of since the first day I picked up the hobby — even though I had barely been able to run a mile at the time.

If I could go back in time and tell myself I’d actually do it before I graduated college, there’s no way I would’ve believed it.

That morning, I had only choked down a few bites of cold, leftover pasta and a piece of toast I had packed for my overnight crash on my generous cousin’s couch. My phone also hadn’t charged the night before, so I threw it on airplane mode and desperately tried to convince myself I was fine as the race got closer.

While marathon training was pretty much my entire personality all of fall semester, the truth is I really didn’t put in the effort needed to get ready.

I ran a typical 3-6 miles on the daily, not following any real training plan. Every Sunday and many Fridays, I’d stick in a long run around 10 miles — with my longest run being only 15 miles.

Balancing schoolwork, social life and running wasn't easy, and running wasn’t what I prioritized. (It’s my last year of college!) On top of that, I’ve been dealing with an injured IT band for the past year, and it came back to haunt me up until just before the race.

Nonetheless, I knew it might be now or never. So, as my HOKAs took off that morning, there was no way I wasn’t coming back to collect the medal I’ve been dreaming of.

The run was great at first. I had to get myself to slow down to avoid burnout. Philadelphia was fun to run through, although there were times where I felt the wind was out for my blood. I tried to memorize restaurants that smelled good to pass the time, but there were too many to count.

At mile 9, I found my family waiting for me with signs and smiles. At this point, I was still thriving as my brother Chip jumped onto the course with me and ran by my side for a little.

I had signed up the day he finished his own marathon in Providence six months earlier, so I was glad to have his company, although he was wearing a fuzzy Christmas sweater under his sweatshirt, joggers and Allbird sneakers — which are NOT good running shoes.

While at first I was a little annoyed at the infamously dramatic Chip shouting out over and over again how cold and terrible it was, we were getting to the halfway point, and I was quickly crashing.

The company was keeping me sane no matter how insane he acted while dancing and singing around me. He was interacting with runners and spectators as well as every sign he saw, so I was easily entertained.

At mile 15, we were running around a really bland park, and I began to walk a lot. I took my phone off airplane mode to receive an influx of good luck texts, to which I just replied “I’m dying” to each in every one of them in a delusional state.

I had 11.2 miles to go. My legs were screaming at my head; my head was telling me I couldn’t do it, but my heart — and Chip — were telling me I had to.

Thankfully, some girls gave me two munchkins, which didn’t bode well for my stomach later, but gave me a little bit of energy to jog to around mile 20, where we ran through Manayunk.

At this point, it was getting closer to noon, so more people were emerging from their apartments to cheer us on. This neighborhood, while at a painful point in the race, (I was pretty much hobbling at this point) was very upbeat. They were trying their best to cheer us up, but it wasn’t quite working for me.

Easy for all of you, I was thinking. I was bitter, and in my head, I felt I earned the right to be so.

Negativity will not finish this race for you.

Spectators were holding beers out for us to drink. I wanted to slap them out of their hands and tell them that nobody running this marathon would ever take up their offer until I looked to my right and saw Chip sipping and jogging simultaneously.

The next few miles were a blur. I walk to class way faster than what my running pace was. At 25 miles, I swore I couldn’t go any longer, but they were just my thoughts playing a trick on me.

Chip was patient as I stopped multiple times. It didn’t feel like we were close. The finish line was nowhere in sight, which felt like some kind of a sick joke. I wanted to see it more than I had ever wanted anything in my whole life.

Finally, the crowds started to get thick again, and the cheers carried me through to the end of the course. I knew I wouldn’t have been able to get through it without Chip, so I wanted to cross with him, but he pushed me ahead and told me to enjoy my moment.

As I stumbled across the finish, a large grin across my face spread for the first time in about 10 miles.

They placed a Liberty Bell medal around my neck, and I started wondering if I should cry. I’m not really a crier, but my chest felt like it was going to pop with pride, and if there was any time to do it, it was now.

If my whole body wasn’t so numb, I probably would’ve.

I had never been so hungry in my life. I grabbed all kinds of granola bars and bananas, as well as a cup of chicken broth that made me shake a little bit less in the freezing weather. The rest of the shaking wasn’t from the cold, but out of excitement. No amount of chicken broth could ease that.

I couldn’t walk at all to find my family and my friend Erin who came to support me, so I made it as far as I could and let them find me. We all hugged tight while I thanked them for standing in the cold for so long, and in the corner of my eye, I saw someone get taken away in a stretcher, which made me realize the severity of this accomplishment.

Of course, Chip emerged with a medal himself, and a bunch of hot dogs he had been given for free.

The next morning, as my muscles screamed when I tried to move, I smiled. I had been waiting for this day, when walking down the steps seemed like an impossible task and when every movement was a reminder of what I had done.

A lot of people asked me about my “why?” Why was I running a marathon? Why so early? Why not wait until I have the time and consistent schedule? Why would I pay to do this to myself?

At first, my “why” was out of fear.

If I moved to a place that didn’t allow for great opportunities to run, I knew once I settled down I’d be doomed to lay awake at night knowing that my No. 1 goal in life was so close if I had just chased it a little harder. It was necessary before my entire life changed as I knew it.

But in a broader perspective, I guess my “why” was living life like there’s no tomorrow. As dark as it sounds, if I don’t wake up one day, will I be proud of who I was and what I made with my life?

So today I’m a girl who doesn’t run so often anymore (for now), who has forever friends in supporters and a girl who sticks to promises to herself.

Not to mention, I’m also a girl who definitely fits the stereotype of someone who ran a marathon, bringing it up in any conversation that allows. I have no shame for it, either.

While I look back on the day with fondness, I was a little bit traumatized for what I had put myself through — so I deserve it.

To wrap up this long story that’s a few months too late (It took me a while to recover), tomorrow isn’t promised.

Life’s full of opportunities to be the best version of yourself, and you have to seize them to live a fulfilled life.