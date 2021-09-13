“Ouch.” “Ew.” “Please don’t bump me.” “I hope there’s a seat.” “Not this again.”

These are the thoughts that run through my mind as I’m getting on the crowded CATABus either to or from campus — something I dread.

You may be thinking, “Well what did you expect?” I’m aware Penn State is a huge campus, but I promise you, nothing could prepare me for this.

Here’s my story as a Penn Stater.

Coming to University Park from being at a branch campus for two years was already nerve-racking, but due to the pandemic, my first year here consisted of being stuck in my apartment.

Now as a senior I’m navigating as if I’m a freshman.

I’m using my GPS to get from class to class, I’m going to classes extremely early to be the first one there and I’m hurrying back to Pattee and Paterno Library to ensure that I am the first one at the bus stop.

But that’s never the case. No matter the time of the day, I still find myself waiting at the stop for hours and hours.

It was so bad during the first week of classes that I attempted to walk back home. This, of course, did not work because it was extremely hot, and I started to sweat bullets. So again, I had to wait. But that is not the worst part.

When the bus finally arrives and I am able to get on, there are approximately 30 to 50 other students trying to get on as well — resulting in pushing and shoving.

I am just 5-foot-1, so sometimes, I feel like I’m getting stepped on. When I finally make it to the front of the line to swipe my pass, there are never any seats left.

The bus ride from the library to my apartment is roughly 10 to 15 minutes, but it feels like forever. While I am standing, I usually hold on to the pole and hope that I do not fall, but that is a task in itself.

Other students are coming on and off the bus, so I have to move to let others get on, which results in me being in someone else’s way or vice versa.

There’s no avoiding it.

The best part of my day is getting off the bus, taking a deep breath and walking home.

It’s all peaches and cream until I have to wake up and do it all over again the next day.