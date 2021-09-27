I’m not a big football fan, but what’s the Penn State experience without tailgating and going to at least one game?

Unfortunately, I waited too long to buy student tickets, so going to one game is out of the question.

But, that doesn’t mean I can’t be part of the hype that leads up to it.

The day before the White Out, I was on the hunt for a perfect white outfit, but that was my first mistake — almost everything I liked was sold out.

I settled for a basic white T-shirt, which I decided to cut up and make it look as close to perfection as possible. I matched it with a pair of ripped jeans along with a pair of blue-and-white Vans.

I was totally in the spirit but had no idea what was to come the day of.

My friends and I started our day around 2 p.m. where we waited for the bus along with a few other students. The fight to get on the bus was real because as expected, it was extremely crowded, but we made our way through.

Every student had on white. I thought how hard I would judge someone if they decided to wear a different color because how could you?

But, there was no need to judge as everyone was on the same page.

The walk from Pattee and Paterno Library to the fields around Beaver Stadium was my second mistake — not to mention how hot it was, and I didn’t have water.

The walk took roughly an hour, and I cannot express how tired I was by the time we made it to the fields. We took many breaks, and I eventually asked a group of students for a bottle of water because if I didn’t, I wouldn’t have made it.

By the time we made it to our friends’ tent, my makeup was dripping off, I was hot, hungry and needed some more water.

I was over it.

After dancing for about 20 minutes, I was ready to make my way back home. Luckily a couple of my friends were feeling the same way. We rode the bus downtown, made our way to Big Dean’s Hot Chicken and went back to our apartment.

My shower and bed were probably the best part of the night.

Some may question my decision to go back home because I didn’t really “experience” a White Out tailgate — you just had to be there to understand.

Although this was my first tailgate, it won’t be my last.

Next time, I’ll be far more prepared.