It’s been a long year and a half of sitting in the house and waiting for the pandemic to pass us by.

Now that establishments are opening back up, I have a long list of things that I plan to do — the first of which was attending a Queen Naija concert.

For those who don’t know Queen Naija, she’s a rhythm and blues singer who first attracted a huge following on her YouTube channel. She then dropped her first single, “Medicine,” and her career skyrocketed from there.

Naija is one of my favorite artists, so how could I pass up the opportunity to go to a live concert after being stuck in the house for so long?

When I first arrived at the venue, I was extremely excited but nervous because my mom and I got VIP tickets — which included a meet and greet with Naija.

Not only was I going to see her perform but I was going to actually meet her, and so many thoughts ran through my head — one of which was whether I was going to cry or act normal.

As I waited in the line, I was practicing what I was going to say when I was face-to-face with her.

“Hi Queen, I love your music so much,” is one thought I remembered having, but I just decided to let the conversation happen naturally.

Surprisingly, I wasn’t as nervous as I thought I would be, and as I was talking to her, I was so comfortable — it felt like I already knew her.

The concert itself was an experience that I’ll never forget.

The venue was packed — like I thought it was going to be — but before we were allowed inside, we had to show proof of vaccination or a negative coronavirus test, so I wasn’t worried about the large crowd.

Everyone was dressed up so nicely, and we were all happy to be in the presence of Naija, who sang beautifully.

When she first came on the stage we were all screaming at the top of our lungs, and I was still in shock I was even there.

The crowd never let up, and everyone was singing their hearts out.

By the end of the night, I had no voice, but it was worth it because this was a time to remember. On the drive back home, I was blasting her music as if I just didn’t leave the concert.

Being on lockdown was extremely worth it, considering the fact I met one of my idols on the other side of it.