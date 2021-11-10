Something I always enjoyed growing up was going to the movies. Whether it was a Pixar film, a “Star Wars” episode or some movie I’d never heard of that my family dragged me to, the experience was always unmatched.

Sitting in a dark room, candy in hand, I’d always smile as the huge silver screen lit up in front of me, excited to watch something new.

Those were some of the best memories I have from my childhood — memories I fear my future children may not get to make.

We live in a different world now. The pandemic has shut down much of daily life and activities over the last two years, causing businesses like theaters to go dry and turning people to watch streaming services such as Disney+ and Netflix, which have released films on their sites.

While it makes sense that streaming services blossomed during the pandemic, movies have begun to return to the theaters as life slowly returns to normal.

This has seen mixed results, as some films, such as “Black Widow,” opted for a hybrid release, which sees a film released both on streaming sites and in theaters. This caused a hotly contested battle between lead actress Scarlett Johansson and Disney, as she claimed she was promised a significant bonus based on success at the box office.

While that itself was a big deal, an even bigger red flag was the fact that the movie itself only made over $379 million — the third lowest globally any Marvel Cinematic Universe movie has made.

The pandemic certainly hurt the movie, but the MCU seems to be as popular as ever now after years of fantastic releases. With many looking forward to a post-Avengers saga movie atmosphere, “Black Widow” very well could’ve been one of the highest grossing films in the franchise but instead fizzled out.

Out now is “Dune,” full of wonderful graphics and an all-star cast of Timothée Chalamet, Oscar Issac, Jason Momoa, Stellan Skarsgård, Josh Brolin, Javier Bardem, Dave Bautista and of course, Zendaya. A movie with all this would normally be a lock for easily passing $1 billion at the box office.

“Dune,” however, chose to release both in theaters and on the streaming service HBO Max. It has grossed about $330 million in theaters as of Nov. 9 but has seen profits go to HBO Max as well due to an increase in viewership. This uptick in site visits doesn’t impact the results of the box office.

While “Dune” will likely make a couple $100 million more, it probably won't pass the latest Bond film, “No Time to Die.” The last of Daniel Craig’s appearances as 007 has grossed over $600 million and is exclusively in theaters.

Money grossed is money grossed, but there’s more to it than that.

The truth is it’s a lot more convenient for people to watch a movie from home on their couch rather than get up and will themselves to go to the theater. If that path is continued and companies take their films straight to streaming services, movie theaters will be a dying breed.

“No Time to Die” proved that going to the movies and experiencing it in person on the big screen is still worth it and fun as ever.

Companies saw how successful and easy streaming was, making a future full-return to the theater highly unlikely.

Production companies need to decide in a post-coronavirus environment if they’ll take the easy route in streaming or entrust their movies to the invaluable experience of the theater.

I hope they choose the latter.