The 2020 Tokyo Olympics will be known for addressing mental health in athletes — they won’t solely be remembered as a pandemic-ridden Games that were delayed by a year.

It’s the end of the Olympics this summer, and while I didn’t tune in often, I enjoyed witnessing a different mindset within athletes this year.

What I mean by a different mindset is athletes are talking more and more about their mental health — specifically Simone Biles.

She opted out of the team event this year mostly due to her mental health, and I don’t blame her with all the pressure people have put on her.

Mental health is perhaps a taboo subject among athletes — it’s something I didn’t hear a lot about until this year. It seems quite suppressing mentally and physically for athletes who have not been able to talk about this issue.

And amid the 2020 Olympics: the pandemic, something that has impacted me mentally. Consequently, I couldn’t imagine how the pressure from the Games may negatively impact an athlete's mental health.

This isn’t a new phenomenon.

It’s just something that athletes did not frequently talk about until now.

… Until there was a realization that it’s more important to put your own physical and mental health first.

This is something that needs to be talked about more among college athletes as well. People on the outside are only hoping struggling athletes don’t get to a point where they cannot be helped.

Even though they’re in college, that doesn’t mean their mental health concerns are invalid. Everyone deserves to focus on themselves ahead of an athletic event — it’s not necessarily what’s going to be important in 10 years, whereas mental health is forever.

But, I’ve never seen athletes more supportive of each other than right now.

Biles’ fellow gymnasts flooded Instagram to validate and support her.

She and other athletes may have sparked a change for Olympians, but why wasn’t this occurring before?

There needs to be more mental health discussion — even among people who aren’t athletes.

We take watching sports for granted. You never know what’s going on behind the scenes.