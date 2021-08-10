In the time since Martin Scorsese found himself as public enemy No. 1 to Marvel and the comic book genre of movies, he has continued to do Martin Scorsese things.

He found himself with another Oscar nomination for his work with “The Irishman,” served as a producer for a plethora of films including the Safdie Brothers’ “Uncut Gems” and began working on his next picture “Killers of the Flower Moon,” which boasts a typical stellar cast for the acclaimed director to work with.

Despite all of these accolades, the fixation on Scorsese’s comments regarding how superhero movies are “not cinema” has boiled to a head once again after director James Gunn claimed this is Scorsese’s way of garnering publicity and attention for his own work.

The same Scorsese I might add has been the man behind some of the film industry’s most iconic and prolific pictures while also supporting young, up-and-coming filmmakers.

The popularity of Marvel and DC is undeniable, but that does not mean they are not immune to criticism. Valid criticisms, I might add.

Whether Scorsese is a fan of Marvel movies should not be the main focal point people take away from his critiques. The fear Scorsese and others have is the negative impact these franchises have on the future of films.

Their aforementioned success is in Scorsese’s eyes the determining factor for which films get made and which are passed over. A foreign, black-and-white film set in the old ages might be the better technical and expostional project but will not amass the percent of popularity and money an “Avengers” movie will.

Scorsese is not just a director trying to protect himself and his future endeavors. He truly loves film and the art of filmmaking. He has no issue with superhero movies being produced but feels the studios backing them are causing more harm than lead on.

It makes sense that Gunn was not particularly thrilled with Scorsese’s comments. As the director of the “Guardians of the Galaxy” trilogy — a Marvel staple — hearing an all-time great bring up a poignant issue caused by your movies could strike a nerve. But to imply that Scorsese’s only way of staying relevant is through calling you and Marvel out?

I won’t deny the success Gunn and co. have seen with their blockbuster series. But to put it bluntly — stay in your lane.

If a world-class filmmaker offers his input, I would listen.

Gunn would take to Twitter to show his respect for Scorsese, tweeting that the sole issue stems from Scorsese’s view that “films based on comic books are innately not cinema.”

Also for the record, Martin Scorsese is probably the world’s greatest living American filmmaker. I love & study his films & will continue to love & study his films. I disagree with him solely on one point: That films based on comic books are innately not cinema, that’s all. 🙏 https://t.co/By9IBe8HAm — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) August 4, 2021

The idea of cinema is not an objective or factual concept. One might view Marvel as the epitome of cinema, like Gunn in this case. But cinema does not equate to box office success. Occasionally, you’ll have your “Jurassic Park” or “Terminator” moments, but even those films became more franchise-based after their success.

Not all of Marvel is all bad. A favorite of mine is “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse” an animated look at the story of different versions of the iconic character. Strangely enough, Marvel’s best effort in my opinion did not even come close to its other movies from a box office perspective. While it was still successful, raking in over $375 million, each of the live action Spider-Man movies earned at least over $700 million.

It seems that Marvel movies will serve as the new punchline to death and taxes. Even when Marvel runs out of source material, it’ll find a way to continue to produce more movies and merchandise. At this point, it’s beaten two dead horses with the amount of content it’s produced. And for Scorsese and other filmmakers, realize that even if the box office says otherwise, there is still a market for creativity.