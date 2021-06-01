6,273,676.

The number of Jews killed during the Holocaust per the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum.

In case Eckstein was not enough of a giveaway, I am part Jewish. The first discussion I ever had with former Collegian great Jake Aferiat began with the question, “Are you a fellow member of the tribe?”

My grandfather served in World War II, fighting back against the Nazi regime.

According to my father, he never spoke about the war much. The one story he did bestow was of the time he and his squadron were surrounded in a barn by German soldiers.

Had the Nazis stormed said barn, they would find Staff Sgt. Alvin Eckstein, with a dog tag branded with his religion: Jewish. For all I know, the aforementioned 6 million figure could have had an extra statistic, and I would not be here.

Why do I bring this up? Because the countless Jews who lost their lives in concentration camps did not die to have their suffering be likened to refusing to get a vaccine.

If you choose to be anti-vax, you have every right to do so. What you do not have the right to do is compare it to the Holocaust.

“Vaccinated employees get a vaccination logo just like the Nazis forced Jewish people to wear a gold star. Vaccine passports & mask mandates create discrimination against unvaxxed people who trust their immune systems to a virus that is 99% survivable.”

A tweet, from Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia’s 14th District. To correct Greene, it was the Yellow Star, a symbol that denoted who was Jewish in Nazi-occupied Europe, and according to the British Library, it was meant to “humiliate Jews and to mark them out for segregation and discrimination. The policy also made it easier to identify Jews for deportation to camps.”

In the off chance that Greene ever reads this, I would like to let her and anyone who agrees with these asinine views know: You are not oppressed. You have the choice to not get the vaccine — unlike those who were killed in the Holocaust.

This is not out of character for Greene, whose antisemitism seems to be revealed the more she speaks. This is the same demented woman who blamed the California wildfires on a Jewish space laser. She can also be found in the limo with George Costanza pretending to be the leader of the Aryan Union.

I am not sure what is scarier, the fact that a person like Greene is able to serve in government in a prominent position or the fact that the GOP has yet to reprimand her.

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy condemned Greene’s words — something he has had to do multiple times in the past. But rather than actually do anything of substance, McCarthy blamed House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and the Democratic Party for the apparent rise in antisemitism.

In a word, cowardice. If McCarthy had a spine he would remove this lunatic from her position. If anything, this shows the morals of the GOP and what it stands for — backing its deranged party member before making change.

It is hard to determine who is more at fault here, as Greene continues to spew hatred while her party gives her a slap on the wrist each time.

Greene’s controversy since being elected goes beyond antisemitism. This is the same woman who put up a transphobic poster directly across the hall from Illinois Rep. Marie Newman, who has a transgender daughter. You can also find a plethora of times Greene liked Facebook posts that hinted toward killing certain Democratic figures, from the aforementioned Pelosi to Barack Obama.

That’s not even mentioning Greene’s infatuation with QAnon, the far-right conspiracy theory group that heralds Donald Trump as the answer to the pedophilic Democrats. Does anyone else see an issue with this?

This is not the case of your average, everyday Sally Johnson in Idaho with 40 Twitter followers retweeting every questionable link she comes across (if Sally Johnson ever reads this I apologize.) Greene has over 600,000 followers combined between her two Twitter accounts, allowing for her comments to reach a rather large audience.

From the perspective of McCarthy and other members of the GOP, letting Greene speak her controversial oratory is becoming a wildfire they cannot control anymore. The only words she should utter are those dealing with policies. And last time I checked, transphobia and antisemitism do not fall under that category.

Sadly nothing will be done of this, and Greene will continue to convey her questionable thoughts to the public. I have mentioned all of her previous comments without bringing up how four days before her tweet she said Congress’ request for members to wear a mask if not getting vaccinated is “exactly the type of abuse” as Jews being killed by gas chambers.

Ah yes, because being told to wear a mask if you opt out of a vaccine is the same as being put into a chamber where either carbon monoxide or Zyklon B is unleashed until you no longer can breathe. That is not even mentioning the tortuous treatment the Jews received before being sent to their deaths.

Knowing Greene and her supporters, the term “snowflake” would be used to describe my feelings toward her. Ironic that the ones who call others sensitive are now trying to victimize themselves and appear to be the oppressed.

I am not upset, rather perplexed that hateful rhetoric is so accepted. Since Greene’s comment, a Tennessee hat shop began selling Yellow Star patches with the words “Not Vaccinated” branded on them.

Incredible. For only $5 you can tell the whole world that not only are you antisemitic, but you also are an idiot.

As I sit here typing this piece after receiving my final vaccine, I look at my vaccination card as a symbol of prosperity and a bright future to come. A vaccination logo for workers should be viewed as the same, not of something that represents bigotry, fascism and hatred.

I ask those who connect these logos to the Yellow Star to remember a period of time that is still not yet 100 years old. From white supremacists groups to QAnon followers, the aforementioned bigotry is still polluting this world.

To end this, I will go the route a la Danny Vinyard in “American History X,” a film of redemption and change of a radicalized neo-Nazi and a personal favorite of my father’s.

“Hate is baggage. Life’s too short to be pissed off all the time. It’s just not worth it.”