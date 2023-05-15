Making things our ‘problem’ despite privilege | Column

“It’s not my problem.”

This is a one-liner that I frequently use and is ironic coming from a girl who makes every little thing her problem.

I internalize everything, from a minor complaint to creating world peace. Somehow, someway I need to find a solution for any problem that I see.

I grew up in Orlando, Florida, a fact that my friends are sick of hearing, but one that I believe shaped me to be who I am today.

Where I lived, everything was printed in both Spanish and English, and the majority of children I went to school with were from minority communities. In my neighborhood, there was little perceived difference based on skin color.

Throughout my childhood, it never occurred to me how different the world was just a couple of hundred miles north.

In kindergarten, I was the palest kid in the room, often having to sit inside for outdoor P.E. classes and being condemned to the four walls that were my fourth-grade classroom. I envied my darker friends who got extra time outside and did not always reak of Walmart’s take on “Ocean Breeze.”

It wasn’t until middle school that I realized there was an inequity between me and my friends of different backgrounds.

For my friend’s birthday, we went to Animal Kingdom, and I could hardly contain my excitement. On the drive there, my friend’s mom gave her daughter a lecture to not have her hood up under any circumstances.

After coming home from our day out, I asked my mom why my friend had the rule of keeping her hood up.

My parents weren't afraid to talk to me about the hard things, but even I could tell they were struggling to find the words to say.

It was that night that my parents explained to me the different perceptions people have based on skin color, and I think it was that night that my passion for advocacy work was born.

For many, advocacy is not a privilege but a requirement — just to have basic human rights.

Choosing whether to advocate isn’t just a privilege, it’s a responsibility that too many of us fail to uphold because the consequences of lack of action don’t directly impact us.

Too often, we fail to call out injustices that we see in our daily lives because we don’t want to cause drama or disrupt a sense of peace within the community we are in. However, is it truly communal peace if it’s at the expense of a marginalized figure?

At the age of 20, I can safely say I’ve never felt unsafe in a room due to the color of my skin or the people I choose to love, but too many of my friends cannot say the same.

I know I will never truly understand the experience of marginalized communities in the United States and that fact comes with my inherited privilege.

As much as I lack empathy for those coming from different backgrounds due to a lack of life experience, I have sympathy for those who experience injustices that I will never understand.

Those of us coming from places of privilege have a responsibility to support the rights of our fellow man, even if it’s someone we disagree with.

There cannot be discourse without giving all sides the opportunity to speak.

As people, we have the responsibility to help propose solutions to issues even if they are “not our problem” because as a community when one member is limited, it’s a collective issue that requires a collective solution.