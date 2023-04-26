For the last two weeks, I’ve been pondering how to start my final article ever for The Daily Collegian — my senior column.

So, what better way than to begin with Aug. 24, 2018 — the first day I stepped on campus my freshman year after my mom drove away with the waterworks turned on full blast.

On the fifth floor of McKean Hall, my three roommates and I played video games and watched sports and movies all day long, so much so that most of us found it difficult to keep up with our schoolwork the first semester.

I quickly realized I needed a change of scenery to resurrect the 1.5 GPA that placed me on academic probation, so I relocated to Penn State Abington, one of the university’s 20 branch campuses across the commonwealth, commuting 45 minutes to and from every day.

Along with transitioning to a new campus, I switched majors from secondary education to digital and print journalism, knowing I would ultimately end back in Happy Valley. What I didn’t know was that I’d spend the next three semesters enrolled there.

With the coronavirus pandemic shutting campus down in March 2020, there was little hope for any in-person classes for the foreseeable future, so I continued taking courses at Penn State Abington with the ambition that by my junior year, classes would begin to resume in person.

Taking courses through a screen did not help me as a student — although my grades did improve — until I enrolled in ENGL 215: Introduction to Article Writing, which was in association with the campus's student newspaper, The Abington Sun.

There, I realized my love for student journalism.

Under the watchful eye of current Collegian sports staffer Michael Quinn as my editor, I developed a passion that had been inside of me my entire life. I had always loved talking about sports with friends and family, but now I had the opportunity to put those thoughts to paper for more listeners than just my relatives.

Upon immediately transferring back to Penn State’s main campus to finish off my final two years of school, I knew I wanted to join the student newspaper, so I searched online and found out the Collegian was hosting an informational meeting, hosted by the former editor-in-chief Jade Campos.

After Campos gave her presentation on why Bellisario College of Communications students should join the Collegian, I was all in; I knew who I wanted to write for. That night, I sat down at my laptop and filled out my application for that semester’s candidacy class.

A few days later, I was in an interview with digital managing editor elect Sophia Montanye. I was a bag of nerves and worried that I didn’t answer any of the questions correctly at the end of the 10-minute interview.

Weeks went by, and I didn’t hear from anyone. I was worried I didn’t make the cut for the Collegian, but just as I began to question if switching majors was the right decision, I received an email congratulating me on my acceptance into the student newspaper.

Little did I know from that moment on, I would be creating friendships and building memories that would last a lifetime. The list of people to thank is way too long, but there are a few I’d like to select.

The first sports editors I had at the Collegian, Zech Lambert and Luke Vargas, are a large reason for my identity as a reporter. Listening to the duo every Sunday give positive affirmations at the sports staff’s weekly meetings over and over have pushed me to keep “grinding” when it’s not always so easy.

As Vargas said, “there’s no small beats; there’s only small reporters.” I’ve lived by that sentiment every day.

Though our time working together wasn’t long, the impact each had on me will forever make up the foundation of my journalistic career.

My longtime beatmate Joe “To the Moon” Tuman — yes, I’m going to get it to stick — has been through thick and thin with me by my side.

From being asked to leave the press box at Nittany Lion Softball Park to our road trip to Allentown, Pennsylvania, for the men’s hockey NCAA Tournament, I can say that he’s one of my best friends.

Whether we are jumping on Trust the Podcast together to shoot some Sixers talk or debating over the legacy of former Cheese Head Aaron Rodgers, Tuman has been the GOAT — more so than Tom Brady or Michael Jordan because Tuman doesn’t fake retirement.

I’m eager to watch the Culture King continue his path of success as a multimedia wizard.

My current sports editors at the Collegian, Andrew Buckman, Joel Haas and Sam Woloson, a trio more dominant than LeBron James, Dwayne Wade and Chris Bosh in their primes. These men have allowed me to attack any opportunity I sought out for.

From juggling the men’s hockey and women’s basketball beats to taking a stab at writing sports columns this past semester, whatever I’ve wanted to do at the Collegian, these three men have supported me in my efforts. Thank you!

Who would’ve thought that taking an introductory article writing class or attending a “useless” informational meeting on a random weekday in August would’ve gifted me with moments and relationships that will last a lifetime? Not me.

Throughout all the ups and downs that life threw my way, I will forever cherish my time at the Collegian.

As a wise man once said, “making memories.” Yep, that’s it “making memories,” and, boy, did I make a ton of those while at the Collegian.