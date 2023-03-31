Flashback to fall 2019, I was a wee freshman on campus trying to find my place in the overwhelming crowd of Penn State. I was wandering through the activity fair trying to figure out where I’d get involved.

From the hustle and bustle, a voice cried out: “Join The Daily Collegian” with a piece of paper with a link to try out. When I got back to my dorm in Mifflin Hall, I remember looking through all of the information and trying to decide what to get involved in. “Screw it, I’m never going to get it, but I might as well try out,” I said to myself.

To my shock, I passed the first round of tryouts and was then accepted as a candidate in the news division. I figured since I got accepted, I might as well try it out.

Four years later, that might be the best decision I ever made in college.

From the first budget meeting and candidate class, I was hooked. I just felt comfortable at the Collegian like I did nowhere else. I had no idea what I was doing and honestly had no knack for journalism. My first article was about the insect fair, and I think I interviewed over 10 people — which was insane.

My freshman year wasn’t easy. I struggled to make friends and was suffering from depression and anxiety. I was too scared to even make eye contact with people, worrying that deep down everyone hated me. I often found myself alone in my dorm room wanting to quit Penn State.

But there was one place that I felt at home. There was one place where I felt like I had friends and where I belonged — the Collegian.

Then, the coronavirus hit, and the world turned upside-down. Yet, there were my friends at the Collegian, on the frontlines and still producing the best journalism in the midst of a global pandemic.

Starting my sophomore year, I became a columnist for the opinion staff and have never looked back. My columns are mainly satirical, and it has been such a privilege to have the opportunity to make people laugh. Our world is such a messy and often dark place that joy and goofiness are some of the most important ways we have of making a better tomorrow.

I also started a podcast with my friend and fellow columnist James Langan called “We Are… Trying Our Best,” which was so much fun. Ever since, I’ve also co-hosted one of the other most important podcasts in the word, “Wrap Around,” with my friend and future Editor-in-Chief Nick Stonesifer.

I feel like the luckiest idiot in the world. I have the best job ever. I get to write and film whatever I want while having fun with my friends.

It’s ironic that I found my home in a newspaper, as I used to have panic attacks before having to interview someone. What provided me solace as I cradled myself underneath my dorm bed feeling like my life was ending was the upcoming budget meeting, where I could see my friends.

We live in a world today where journalism isn’t valued. Cynicism has become our creed. We would just completely disengage from news or actively seek out false news to make ourselves feel better. Clickbait is king, and profit drives the corporate bosses of news offices.

The Daily Collegian stands as one of the few independent, critical and ethical journalistic voices. It has been a privilege to work beside such amazing journalists, and the Penn State community should be appreciative and honored of its student newspaper.

I’m continually inspired by friends who, while being students, produce some of the impressive journalism out there. I can’t possibly hope to list all of the innumerous people at the Collegian who’ve supported and helped me through the years.

I love everybody at the Collegian so much, and too often I forget to tell them how much they mean to me.

When I was 2, I was photographed eating ice cream for the Collegian. If only I had known then the role the newspaper would hold in my life.

It gave me a home and friends when I felt so devastatingly alone. That’s why I love the Collegian.