As I retype a column for the third time, I can’t help but wonder — how do you write about something that terrifies you?

As I struggle to spit words out, I feel the title of “Little Miss afraid of intimacy” forming over my head.

It all started the other day when I ripped my pants mid-squat at the gym. One cool breeze whirling down under and an incredibly awkward conversation later, I realized I refuse to let anyone get close to me.

For the past two-and-a-half months, I’ve been going to the gym at the same time five days a week. I see the same people, yet I never approach them, say hey or acknowledge they were there.

I chalked it up to social anxiety and my stubborn independence, but I’m just now realizing I have myself convinced that everyone in the world hates me.

In every aspect of life, I tend to er my expectations in order to be satisfied with the outcome. If you don’t expect much to begin with, nothing will disappoint you.

My sister was supposed to go on her first date this weekend. My brother and I debated whether we were going to beat the little punk up or embarrass our sister.

As she sat on the other side of the phone, I know she felt butterflies swirling in her stomach. She’s the type to daydream of holding hands and laughing and falling in love.

Frankly, I’m jealous.

From a young age, my self-esteem paved a dark path for my future with physical and emotional intimacy.

In sixth grade, I had the fattest crush on a kid named Colin. Colin had me swooned. I was down tremendously.

One day, I came into class with glasses, bangs and braces — a triple whammy, dare I say.

“Oh, God, what happened to you?” Colin said. “Take off the glasses and braces and put your hair back to normal. Doesn’t she look ugly, guys?”

Looking back, I can’t help but laugh. I sort of respect the honesty and audacity of Colin — like bruh, that was so out-of-pocket.

Words like that coming from someone I liked stayed with me for longer than I’d like to admit.

Fast forward to high school when I broke up with my boyfriend for “liking me too much.”

While I vowed to never be on the delivering-end of a breakup again, I can’t help but think what if I just put in a little more effort? What was stopping me?

Since being in college, I’ve participated in my fair share of ghosting. It’s so easy — the second you feel an ounce of connection, you can immediately cut it off. I’m not proud of it.

To master the process of ghosting, though, you must be ghosted multiple times first.

It all starts with rejection.

I used to think I got far too attached to certain guys who would use me as their therapist. There was one whom I talked off the ledge multiple times over the course of two months.

He rejected me, saying he wasn’t in the mindset to date. A month and a half later, he hardcore launched his girlfriend on Instagram.

The issue was I would get attached to people who were willing to open up to me but didn’t need me to open up to them.

I’d rather ask the questions than answer them.

I failed to realize that every connection I formed was one-sided. I was a therapist, an extra, an irrelevant character in their plot

Sometimes, even when you think your expectations hit bedrock, life will rick roll you.

The final b of pushing my fear of intimacy over the edge happened when a friend violated my trust and my body.

Just over a year ago, I was sexually assaulted by someone I considered my close friend. Talk about the ultimate intimacy whammy!

Letting go of that friendship required no thought, but knowing I let my guard down to let someone like that into my life will forever haunt me.

Forcing intimacy leaves scars that will never completely disappear.

While it seems like each week I pour my heart and soul into every silly little story I share, I have mental barriers set up, refusing anyone entry all the way in. Either way, I’d compare writing my columns to writing into a blackhole abyss.

If you struggle with intimacy — whether it’s with romantic relationships or friendships, just know you’re not alone.

Sometimes, the people who have been through different things, feel in different ways. Different experiences can force people to take different protective measures.

It’s not a bad thing, just unique.

Regardless of what security system your mind runs on, never forget — you deserve to find the person who consensually breaks down every emotional boundary.

You deserve all the love in the world.