“Did you see what she posted the other day on Instagram?”

“Yeah, I don’t know why she’d post that, and I can’t believe she’s still dating him. She told me she was planning on breaking up with him the other day.”

“That’s ridiculous. I know she’s insecure, but she just needs to leave him already. It’s not that hard.”

It begins with snide comments like these between people deemed your “so-called friends.”

Then, it turns into whispers and stares at parties and slowly manifests into this creature called judgment.

A creature that constantly looms over your head, consumes your thoughts, dictates your actions and makes you question friendships and who you can trust.

It’s subtle, but it’s pervasive.

I’m sure we’ve all fallen victim to participating in a conversation about a friend you think is making a mistake or doing something you disapprove of.

I’d be lying if I said I didn’t. I’d also be lying if I said I was immune to these comments and judgments.

Because it turns out — despite how much I want to be able to brush it off and ignore them — I can’t.

I care about what people think about me, a little too much sometimes, I’ll admit.

If I sense judgment or disapproval of any sorts, I act differently and try to conform to what people want instead.

I let these judgments eat away at my self-esteem, control how I act and leave me with feelings of guilt for not acting the way I’m supposed to — or the way others think I should be.

For a while, I’d give in. I’d try as hard as possible to not give people a reason to judge me. I’d agree to things I didn’t want to do; I’d respond in ways I normally wouldn’t, and I’d hold back from saying how I really felt in situations.

To no surprise, people still found ways to judge me. But the worst part was they weren’t even judging me; they were judging a person who acted in fear of being judged, a shell of the real me.

As humans, our first instinct is to judge someone. Whether it’s for their clothes, the food they eat, the hobbies they partake in, the way they act or react in situations — it’s all judgment.

I get it, it’s just your natural reaction to something, and it can be hard to control your thinking, especially when it’s subconscious.

Maybe you can’t control your judgment, but you can control what you do about it and who you decide to tell, if you decide to do so.

I know I’m not the only one whose heart sank upon hearing a rumor spread about me, and if you haven’t felt that, the feeling sucks.

If I’ve learned one thing, it’s that people are going to judge you no matter what. Even if you try to prevent it, it’ll still happen.

So, let them judge, but don’t ever let them change who you are.

I can tell you firsthand, it doesn’t help. It just creates a person who feels constrained, helpless and who still gets hurt.

Don’t get me wrong, I still care about what people think about me, but I’m slowly starting to care less.

So, let them judge, because at least they’ll be judging the real me.