I don’t just love “Wordle.” I fancy, adore, value it.

Back during the spring semester, I had no idea what a Wordle was.

Nobody in my studying abroad classes talked about it — not like I heard of while on the phone with people back home, which I dismissed, thinking it was just another short-lived trend.

It wasn’t until I got home in late May when I decided to try it.

Usually I’m not a fan of things like that. Don’t ask me any riddles — there’s nothing I hate more. Don’t try to pick Scrabble as an evening game for us to play. I never bothered learning how to play Sudoku or doing a crossword puzzle in the morning. I don’t really like it.

But I did try Wordle out, at first because I wanted to pretend like I was really good by making up a mean score in a big Wordle group chat I was added into — which I screwed up.

But one morning, I decided to really guess the word.

As soon as I started trying it out, everyone seemed to be losing interest — and their playing streaks.

I found myself the only one sending my daily Wordle statistics in the group chat every day, over and over.

I can’t believe I found it so late. But, a bunch of my family members still play and a few people I work with, so I’m not completely alone.

The truth is, we should bring back Wordle’s popularity.

And no, I’m not sponsored, but if anyone Wordle-affiliated reads this, I’m interested.

It keeps my brain sharp in the morning. It’s the first thing I do and the first thing I talk about when I go to the kitchen to eat breakfast with my family. It’s given us such fun banter.

“What does that word mean?” or “NOBODY say anything!”

Sometimes it takes me all day. I think about it at work and so on.

When I ask if someone plays, most of the time I get an answer like, “Eh, I used to during the school year, but I don’t really anymore.”

It’s summer! So many people — including me (oops) — aren’t taking summer classes. I’m more invested in this than any math question I had while taking MATH 21 last fall.

I get so excited when I hear one of my coworkers also play. I like to scope out other people’s first guess words, to maybe dethrone my current one: irate.

I play with people in the sand on the beach. It’s such a fun way to stump people or get my own gears going.

I’m starting to be convinced that if I ever go on a date and he doesn’t do the Wordle, it’s an immediate red flag. Why wouldn’t you want to send back and forth the score of the day with me? Wordle is my new love language.

I also now want that job of getting to pick the Wordle word every day. Who at The New York Times do I need to speak to, to make that happen? I can imagine myself with a long list of five-letter words ready for each day or always on the lookout for them with every sign or billboard I see.

I’d be the one who makes someone’s day or ruins it — being the topic of conversation between couples, friends or families.

Go play the Wordle of the day (I got it in two), and have your friends play it too. Make the group chat live again.

One day, the next big internet thing will take everyone’s addicted minds off of Wordle. But it will live on in my word-loving heart.