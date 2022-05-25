Two weeks ago, just around dinnertime on the day I moved into my new apartment, I had a shocking revelation.

After a long day of packing, unpacking and pushing moving carts all around State College, I decided to wind down for the night and make myself something to eat.

Yet when I opened the pantry of the high-rise I’d be staying in for the next three and a half months, I was met with one packet of instant oatmeal, a box of cookies and six bags of ground coffee.

It finally occurred to me that, for the first time in my life, I needed to go grocery shopping — needed being the operative word.

During the school year, I was fortunate enough to have access to a kitchen in my dorm, so I could cook for myself a couple times a week.

However, since I was also on a campus meal plan, I had the luxury of approaching cooking as a fun hobby to pursue when I had the time to do it. On my busier or lazier days, I ate in the dining halls, grabbed something quick from the HUB-Robeson Center or went out to eat with my friends.

Now, I’ve been forced to approach cooking the way Real Adults do — as a necessity — something you have to do no matter how tired or overwhelmed you are, just like laundry or doing the dishes or vacuuming.

Grocery shopping was the same way. A trip to the grocery store used to be a fun outing: an opportunity to restock my snack hoard and pick up ingredients for a new recipe I wanted to try. Now, it means buying what I’m going to eat for the week and a significant dent in my bank account.

Of course, I could always eat out every night, but that isn’t a terribly sustainable habit. Even during the school year, most of the money I set aside each month for frivolous purchases would go toward going out to eat with my friends.

It’s true good food and adventurous eating is one of my greatest passions. But I’d be lying if I said I never used my work as a blogger or included “foodie” in my Bumble bio to justify my expensive hobby.

Now that I have rent and utilities to pay, I have less spending money.

And when the takeout addict in me spots a cafe or local restaurant on my way home from work, I finally understand what my mother meant when she said, “We have food at home.”

So I keep my head down, return to my apartment and open my fridge to see what I can make. But there’s a learning curve for grocery shopping, too.

When I went Actual Grocery Shopping for the first time two weeks ago, I didn’t make a list — I just bought whatever caught my eye and ended up with a lot of dried pasta and snacks and not a lot of fresh fruits and vegetables.

I did buy a couple of containers of various berries, but I ate all of them within an hour of getting home. After my second lettuce-and-cucumber salad, I knew I was doing something wrong.

It also never occurred to me that I’d have to buy things like salt and spices and condiments. I thought salt just spontaneously appeared in your cabinets if you lived somewhere long enough. I learned this the hard way after making a pasta dish that tasted like nothing.

But despite all of the depressing meals I’ve made in the past couple of weeks, I can feel myself getting better at buying and making real food every day.

I don’t know when I’m going to start feeling like a grown-up — currently, I feel like two kids in a trench coat pushing a shopping cart. But I made a grocery list last week, and that has to count for something.