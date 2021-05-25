“Tell me somethin’/You motherf---s can’t tell me nothing/I’d rather die than to listen to you.”

The opening lyrics to Kendrick Lamar’s second verse on the track “DNA” seemingly serve as the mantra for the enigma of the NBA, Kyrie Irving.

There is nothing perplexing about Irving on the court. A bona fide star and champion, the Brooklyn Nets guard has already cemented himself in the annals of basketball history.

Irving’s celebrity status has put him in the proverbial spotlight of sports media. Few players are viewed under the microscope as closely, and even fewer are as scrutinized.

The NBA is a league that encourages its athletes to speak out and be leaders in social justice and change. From wearing “I Can’t Breathe” warmup shirts following the death of Eric Garner to locking arms and taking a knee after George Floyd was killed by Derek Chauvin, the NBA is more than a league, rather a brotherhood.

Irving epitomizes what the NBA stands for, both as an athlete and as a person. However, most will not know this, as the media is fixated on painting him out to be a villain.

From fans to analysts, Irving has become the focal point of many lambastings about his off-the-court actions. This past season, Irving missed 18 games, some of which were listed as “family matters” and “personal reasons.”

When reporters asked about his absence, Irving simply replied he “just needed a pause.”

This drew some to question whether Irving was truly committed to the game. ESPN’s own Stephen A. Smith even suggested he simply retired.

As a sports fan, I understand where the critiques come from. Irving is an uber-talented athlete with name recognition being paid a significant amount of money to play a sport. But people need to realize Irving is not just a basketball player. He is a human, someone who feels emotion — just like those who watch and analyze his every move.

So it is frustrating to see the bad outweigh the good. Rather than focus so heavily on Irving’s absence, why not discuss the plethora of advocacy he has brought to the NBA?

2020 saw Irving donate $1.5 million to the NBA’s affiliate league, the WNBA, after many players opted to sit out the season amidst the coronavirus pandemic and the death of Breonna Taylor. Irving also helped purchase a home for the family of George Floyd earlier this year.

Irving is also what many consider to be a free-thinker, offering unique perspectives on different facets of life. His most recent topic of discussion came following a victory against the Chicago Bulls on May 15. Irving told reporters at his press conference following the game he would not field any questions about the sport, shifting the dialogue toward the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

“All my people are still in bondage all across the world, and there's a lot of dehumanization going on, so I apologize if I'm not going to be focused on y'all questions. It's just too much going on in the world for me just to be talking about basketball.”

More than 230 people in Gaza were killed, according to The New York Times, after nearly two weeks of fighting. The killing of those in Gaza is of more importance than the game of basketball. This is not a political issue. The deaths of the many Palestinians is not something you side on. And sadly, that is what has occurred.

The ideals and stances Irving and many other athletes take are not political. Saying Black Lives Matter should not be met with controversy and hate. Social activism is not the same as a political stance.

But for those who continuously say “keep politics out of sports,” nothing is going to change. The concept of athletes using their platform to spread awareness and change is not a foreign and fresh concept.

From Tommie Smith and John Carlos each raising a gloved fist at the 1968 Olympics to show Black Power to Colin Kaepernick kneeling during the national anthem to protest police brutality, the so-called “politics” in sports is here to stay.

Irving looks to be one of the many athletes continuing this tradition. Regardless of what the media says, he will continue to do as he pleases.

And just when you think you have finally solved and boxed him in, Irving will make sure no one has him figured out just yet.