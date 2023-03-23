Everything starts with a chance.

As we navigate life, the people we surround ourselves with and the experiences we encounter shape who we are.

The notion that life has a million possibilities and alternate paths to take can be quite intimidating at times — especially for college students.

First-year students may be experiencing the stress of choosing which new opportunities to take advantage of at college. Second- and third-year students are in the midst of declaring majors and figuring out what they want to pursue in their future. Seniors are anticipating the big change of leaving college and adapting to a new, unfamiliar life.

Wherever we are in life, there are always new doors appearing — doors waiting for us to walk through them and lead us to new navigations.

Oftentimes it’s easy to feel as if we are hovering through a hall of doors, becoming overwhelmed with the mass amount of possibilities. We feel frozen, unable to decide where to go.

How will we know if we choose the right option? Life appears to be a game of “The Price is Right.” Will door No. 1 reveal a brand-new car or a stick of gum?

The unknowns that lay on the other side of these doors may be daunting, but I encourage you to seek out the pure opportunity that will arise from each door you step through.

The more chances we take in life, the more diverse our experiences become.

I like to live by the philosophy that there are no “wrong” decisions in life. No matter what turns we take, we’ll always be led to where we’re meant to be in life.

As Matt Haig said, “There is no rejection, there is only redirection.”

This quote struck me while reading one of his novels, “The Midnight Library,” last summer. This book addressed my greatest fear: how different our lives could be based on the decisions we make.

After encouraging myself to challenge this fear through Haig’s work, my entire perspective on life decisions shifted — as if I was rotating a lense on my eyes, observing a once blurred concept as a newly focused image.

Deciding to read this book is an example of a small door I walked through.

Bigger doors, such as deciding to attend Penn State was also a chance I took — stepping out of my comfort zone. No matter how small or great the decision may be, taking any chance possible adds new layers to who we become as a person.

Even the doors that lead to stressful or upsetting moments in our lives can be vital to our growth.

With this, don’t be afraid to close some doors in your life. If something is impacting your health or hindering your development as a person, walk away and learn from it.

Taking chances despite the uncertainty behind them is what strengthens us in life. Each door will provide us with something new and valuable — a relationship, a lesson, an experience.

It’s time to cross the threshold.

As many influential people said at least once, “If you never try, you’ll never know.”