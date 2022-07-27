Last weekend, my roommate Grace and I were taking our three-and-a-half hour road trip home from Arts Fest when she said something I haven’t quite stopped thinking about.

Through my hazy post-weekend exhaustion, I can’t quote her exactly, but she mentioned how she has recently known when people in her life are hot sauce or ketchup.

For context, I was never a big ketchup person before I moved in with Grace, who is now my best friend. But she’s shown me it can make anything taste great — if that’s the way you like it.

Living with Grace, ketchup has always been and will always be in our fridge.

Hot sauce may or may not be there, and it’s not something any of us in our little friend group are absolutely obsessed with. But it serves its purpose when it needs to, and it does the job well.

So, that’s just what the whole ketchup and hot sauce thing means. Ketchup represents someone who will be in your life hopefully forever, and hot sauce is someone temporary.

I remember graduating high school and being really, really nervous about making new friends in college.

Like several other Pennsylvania high schools, many of my classmates went on to attend Penn State as well. But I wanted to branch out.

I knew it was going to take me a while to find my groove. It took me until sophomore year when I moved in with strangers to find my best friends — my ketchup.

They’re from all over the East Coast, and I’ve learned so much about different cities and areas. They’re eager to tell me and eager to learn about me.

And even that summer right before, I had created an unexpected bond with my two great friends Joey and Jenna, who I knew right away would stick around through thick and thin — and Joey’s now starting at Penn State this year, ready to find his own ketchups and hot sauces, as one does during freshman year.

But there was nothing wrong with having those people who I knew were hot sauces freshman year. I knew I wasn’t surrounding myself with an environment that would benefit me long term, but the hot sauce was good for me at the moment.

That’s what I like about Grace, and that’s why she’s a ketchup. When she explained it to me, there was nothing negative about enjoying people in life who won’t be there for a while.

Sometimes I need to learn that. I’m not going to go on vacation with all of my college friends, and we’re not going to all be at each other’s weddings. It’s OK to have that in between to enjoy each other’s presence and to recognize who might be there for a good time and who might be there for a long time.

And I’m sure there are so many kids creeping upon their freshman year, now with their after high school summer ending, who are as nervous as I was.

You finish that last magical summer with a whole new world ahead of you, and you probably are expecting to find your friends for the next four years in the first week.

Let me give you some advice — breathe and enjoy it. No matter how long these people end up staying in your life, making new friends is fun, and have fun in the moment.

Maybe you’ll find your ketchup right away, like Grace did with our friend Jackie, her freshman year roommate. And maybe you’ll find more next year, like I did.

But no matter what, you’ll find your people and your place.