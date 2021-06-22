“Always do the right thing.”

The simple yet poetic words uttered by Da Mayor as Mookie walks down the street to his shift at Sal’s Pizzeria in Spike Lee’s magnum opus of the same title set the tone for the melting pot of cultural diversity that is New York City.

Despite coming out over 30 years ago, the message of “Do the Right Thing” seems to be more applicable by the day, as America continues to heat up, just like the setting of the film.

This country wasn’t always so diverse. As we celebrate 245 years of “freedom” this Independence Day, remember not everyone in America was free as of July 4, 1776.

With Joe Biden recently making Juneteenth a federal holiday, this country has recognized a landmark day of freedom for an oppressed group. It is only fitting this is the newest recognized holiday since Martin Luther King Jr. Day back in 1983.

Da Mayor would be proud to see this step in the right direction. It would seem this is the epitome of “do the right thing.”

Yet there has been some negative response to the recent events surrounding Juneteenth. Turning Point USA founder and president Charlie Kirk took to Twitter where he said this holiday will replace the Fourth of July and is essentially un-American.

Nothing is happening to the Fourth of July as a result of Juneteenth. There is no correlation between the two, so you can still enjoy shooting fireworks off at 2 a.m. and eating charred hot dogs in American fashion. It’s almost as if Kirk has some issues with a holiday being honored for a marginalized group.

Of course Kirk gave credit to the Republicans for freeing the slaves and said Juneteenth wouldn’t be here if not for them. Perhaps he should have done a little research before spewing false information, as someone who credits themselves knowledgeable on history should know the Democratic and Republican parties switched platforms when FDR was president.

So if you want to be technical, sure, Republicans freed the slaves. Just not your type of Republican, Charlie.

While the push for Juneteenth was going on, there was another push happening in the wrong direction.

The topic of critical race theory has been circulating in recent times. Many Republicans have been attempting to ban it from school curriculums. Curious to what exactly the theory is? Simple – it seeks to examine how racism has shaped the current state of America. Five states have already passed legislation that reduces how much educators can talk about this topic.

It is not a secret that America has created a stain in their history, and denying the teachings of critical race theory will not erase it. If anything, ignoring this topic will cause said stain to continue to spread.

I am not the type to go back and revisit the “glory days” of high school. That thought process changed recently when two parents sued my former school district because of topics such as Black Lives Matter and systemic racism being discussed in the classroom. Their reasoning said such topics allegedly are anti-Christian and their children were allegedly deprived of some opportunities.

As a 2018 graduate of Emmaus High School, I can say topics that fall under the idea of critical race theory were not present during my time there. Even staple moments in history like slavery and the civil rights movement seemed to be glossed over at times compared to other topics. So I applaud Emmaus for implementing these important issues in the curriculum.

But to the family who sued — I am curious about the correlation between religion and racism. I never thought one went with the other, and I highly doubt your children have been treated any differently as a result. If anything, the parents are the ones depriving their children of a proper education of how this country truly is.

While I was provided enough insight from history class to occasionally get a $2000 question right on “Jeopardy,” the more I read about the aforementioned topics made me realize how little they were taught.

When the Civil Rights Movement was taught, Martin Luther King Jr. was the focal point, as he should be. But why gloss over Malcolm X, Fred Hampton and Angela Davis? They were just as important during a time where the oppressed needed a voice.

It probably didn’t help that Malcolm X believed in using violence to defend oneself, Hampton saw the dynamic between race and capitalism, and Davis is a staunch believer in Marxism.

King was seen as the peaceful option compared to his cohorts. And while MLK did promote non-violence, even he saw riots as, “the language of the unheard.” This didn’t prevent King from being under the watch of the FBI, where he was subject to blackmail and urged to commit suicide. Another topic not discussed in the classroom.

Teaching critical race theory is essential. We shouldn’t be shocked at the violence occurring in the modern age; it has been happening since before my mom and dad were born.

Sheltering students from the ugly truth will do nothing in hindsight. Eventually, they’ll discover this country’s history for what it really is.

The question many viewers have at the end of Mookie’s day is, “Did he do the right thing?” Apply that question to your country. Are we doing the right thing?

Commemorating the oppressed: right. Banning a truthful education: wrong.

In fitting fashion we end where we start. The opening words from “Do the Right Thing” by radio host Mister Señor Love Daddy are “wake up.” Both literal and figurative, it is time for America to wake up and recognize its issues. If you think the forecast is hot now, it’s only going to get hotter until we wake up.