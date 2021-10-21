As kids, we’re told nothing goes away on the Internet. Once it’s put on there, it’s in place for good. Perhaps some were never taught this valuable lesson.

Perhaps, however, it’s better for some things to never go away and have the ability to be uncovered.

Enter Jon Gruden.

Gruden, who coached college and professional football for over 20 years, won the first Super Bowl in the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ history and was recently in his second stint with the Raiders franchise, resigned amid controversy after eight years worth of offensive emails including homophobic, misogynistic and racist language were uncovered by The New York Times.

In an email from 2011, Gruden used racist language referring to NFL Players Association Executive Director DeMaurice Smith, a Black man.

Just when it looked as if it couldn’t get worse, it most definitely did. Later emails showed Gruden referring to NFL commissioner Roger Goodell as homophobic slurs, as well as using slurs to describe other NFL figures such as coaches and owners.

He also claimed Goodell pressured the then-St. Louis Rams to draft Michael Sam, who came out as gay before the draft, using more homophobic slurs.

Gruden additionally shared photos of topless cheerleaders with football executives and made negative comments against the NFL’s hiring of female referees.

After the leaks and through the process of his resignation, the response was quick to denounce Gruden from NFL players, analysts, coaches and the sports world in general. A small but vocal minority have gone to the defense of Gruden, claiming this is another example of “cancel culture,” as well as stating what was said wasn’t offensive or enough for removal.

Make no mistake, Gruden deserved every bit of the repercussions for his actions. His quick resignation makes it clear he knows what he did was wrong and he lost control of his team.

This language has no place on a football team, in the league or, frankly, anywhere. In a sport in which the majority of players are Black, how can Gruden command the respect of his team and the NFL when he invoked an age-old stereotype about Black Americans?

How are closeted gay players supposed to feel comfortable playing in a league in which a coach used hateful and homophobic rhetoric? How would former Penn State player and current Las Vegas Raider Carl Nassib feel if he had to continue playing for Gruden as the only openly gay player in the NFL?

How should cheerleaders feel safe in a job in which they already likely have to deal with unwanted advances from fans, or female referees and coaches who are joining the NFL’s ranks year after year?

Gruden burned every bridge there is, lost the respect of anyone with self-respect and respect for others and was unfit to coach anymore — he had to go.

I can only imagine what’s hiding in other coaches’ or general managers' emails to one another. There’s probably a decent chance some in the league are mass deleting emails right now, using the virtual shredder to hide their racist, sexist or homophobic language.

Will they get what they deserve? Only time will tell.