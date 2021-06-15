In what seems like a strange session of couples’ therapy, I will begin this by saying something positive about the Republican Party.

While I disagree with almost everything the right stands for, I cannot deny its will to stand up for what it believes in. Regardless of how controversial it might be, conservatives will back it. There’s a sense of pride they carry about themselves.

I can say wholeheartedly I feel no pride in being a member of the Democratic Party. And before conservatives jump on their high horses, I have just as many problems, if not more with the right.

Being a member of the Democratic Party is the epitome of “the lesser of two evils.” If Pennsylvania was not cursed with the concept of closed elections, I would have stuck with my status as an independent voter.

Unlike some, I do not turn a blind eye to the issues I see in my party. Just because you support a side does not mean it is not subject to critique. And that’s exactly the purpose of this column: airing out my gripes with the Democrats.

The latest issue to come about can be found with Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia, who recently said he would be voting against the For the People Act. The aim of this legislation is to allow for federal voting to become an easier task and attempt to put an end to gerrymandering.

In an op-ed Manchin wrote for the Charleston-Gazette Mail, the senator referenced partisanship numerous times, implying that Democrats and Republicans can work together on a bill they both can agree on.

Not sure if the Charleston-Gazette Mail actually meant to publish this one in the satire section of its site, as the idea of bipartisanship is the definition of the phrase “when pigs fly.”

In case Manchin hadn’t noticed the past four years, Republicans (to put it bluntly), didn’t give two shits about what Democrats thought. Now that the House and Senate are stacked in favor of the Democrats, shouldn’t it be the other way around? What was the point of putting so much emphasis and pressure on voters during the runoff election in Georgia if the left wasn’t going to utilize this power?

The sad part is, the left in actuality is closer to the right than perceived. Manchin’s actions should not be shocking, as the Democratic Party as a whole is not one that should be considered “liberal.”

From Clinton to Obama, Democratic presidents are typically running as moderates disguised as center-left leaning politicians. Conservatives, don’t worry. You won’t see a so-called “socialist” in office for some time.

You can thank having Joe Biden elected for that, since guess what, he is still another moderate politician. Even after slight glimpses where he might shift the meter slightly left, he approves an arms sale of $735 million to Israel in the midst of violence between Israelis and Palestinians — Israel of course, being typically backed by the right.

Even “far-left” politicians aren’t what many call “radical.” If Medicare for All, raising the minimum wage and taxing big corporations are all considered radical ideas, then wait until you hear about Scandanivan countries. The “raging communist” Bernie Sanders is viewed as a moderate in places outside the United States.

Even with all of the issues presented, at least the Democrats stick together and support one another, right? Nope.

When Rep. Ilhan Omar posted a tweet that likened the U.S. and Israel to the Taliban in an effort to hold war criminals to justice with the International Criminal Court, it was expected she would receive backlash from the right. However, the chastising that came from her cohorts on the left was a shocking one that helped fill in a space on “what dumb thing did the Democrats do today” bingo.

We must have the same level of accountability and justice for all victims of crimes against humanity. We have seen unthinkable atrocities committed by the U.S., Hamas, Israel, Afghanistan, and the Taliban. I asked @SecBlinken where people are supposed to go for justice. pic.twitter.com/tUtxW5cIow — Rep. Ilhan Omar (@Ilhan) June 7, 2021

Perhaps she hit a nerve with the so-called left, as we can look at any of the past wars America has gotten involved in and the death toll caused. But the fact that she was belittled by her own party for speaking up goes to show the state of House Democrats.

This comes full circle to the opening point about turning a blind eye. Not only to your party. But your country. Critiquing something does not mean you hate it: It’s healthy to air out your concerns as it shows you actually care.

So the next time you see someone offer a valid criticism about the left, the right or America as a whole, you don’t need to respond with the age-old phrase of, “If you don’t like it, you can leave.”

Because in this case, I can’t leave the Democratic Party. I still feel it is your civic duty to vote in elections, and I will continue to do so even with the grievances I may hold about it.

So like Sting, I’m sending out an S.O.S., with my message in a bottle reading: “Please give me a competent party.” And while I might not be lost at sea, you can find me waiting on the so-called left.