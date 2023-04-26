“I think I want to tour Penn State.”

“How far is that?”

“It says four and a half hours.”

“Sounds like you’re going to St. John’s.”

That is how my first conversation about coming to Penn State went with my parents. Before my senior year of high school, I never even thought about it. I really wanted to tour — even just for fun. I had heard so much about it throughout my years of high school, and seniors were going there.

I was insistent with my parents, so on Nov. 29, 2019, I took my first trip to campus.

It was one of those college pamphlet photo days. It was snowing; it wasn't too cold, and there was still a hint of the fall season remaining.

My parents never went to college, and the idea of touring a school didn’t describe their ideal Friday. I asked all the questions and kept my eyes peeled. I didn’t want to miss a thing. Meanwhile, my dad’s favorite part of the tour was when the guide said if anyone was from Ohio State, they could check out a coloring book at the library.

That night we went out to eat at The Corner Room — but we’ll get back to that.

When I eventually chose Penn State over my other options, I enjoyed what came with it. Unlike Philadelphia, everyone from Staten Island doesn’t go to Penn State. People were impressed, and that was a nice feeling.

For some reason, I showed up on the first move-in day and spent three days alone in my room because my roommate hadn’t shown up yet.

My first semester was rough — simply put. I was homesick and felt like I made the wrong decision. All I could do was listen to the inspirational quotes my mom had littered throughout the house.

“It’s darkest before dawn.”

Corny, I know, but it rang true because eventually I found The Daily Collegian.

The Collegian gave me my first real group of friends in college. The people here were supportive and made me feel cared for.

My first editors, Lauren Fox and Maddie Aiken, taught me how to carry myself as a professional, while still enjoying myself and what I was doing.

Jake Aferiat, a man who needs no introduction, encouraged me in my writing journey and was always there to help — whether it was Collegian-related or not.

I’d be remiss to not mention Connor Donlon. “ConDon” once wrote a column about why pennies shouldn’t exist, and to this day, I think it’s one of the best columns I have ever read — including mine.

Ben McClary had more patience with me than anyone else in my life, he’s someone who has impressed me and is a very easy guy to root for.

On my first ever Collegian meeting, I met Braden Dyreson. As our fans know, the rest is history. Braden was the catalyst for not only some of my best Collegian memories, but some of my best college memories. The run of “We Are…Trying our Best” was at its best, a groundbreaking podcast, and at its worst, two dudes with too much to say about too many things that never mattered.

I did a lot of different things in my time at the Collegian — sports, news, opinions and so on.

The greatest thing I ever did at the Collegian was stay in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic. If I had left, which I considered, I would’ve missed out on meeting so many amazing people, and I would’ve given up a permanent home on this campus.

Much like with the Collegian, I wouldn’t be telling the whole story without The Corner Room. Since summer going into junior year, I’ve been a waiter there, and what was first a nice part-time job became a home away from home. It’s where I’ve met people I’ll care about and love for the rest of my life.

The Corner Room gave me the ability to get over the social anxiety, taught me about the importance one place can have on a community and introduced me to a network of people I’ve genuinely grown to love.

That’s why I recruited my roommate and best friend, Grayson, to work there last year. Grayson and I were random roommates freshman year in Shunk Hall. With thousands of students with random roommates, I like to think I hit the jackpot with mine.

It’s been four years, and there hasn’t been one fight. There's no one I trust on this Earth more, besides the other three horsemen of nobility, Dylan, Danny and Dalton — my other three roommates.

But, my entire Penn State story climaxed a little over a year ago.

On April 14, 2022, I checked into Nittany Medical Center after numerous attempts to take my own life. I’m forever indebted to those employees in the psychiatric ward of the hospital who gave me the tools to go change the things I needed to change.

From the day I left the hospital to a week later, I had one goal in mind: I was going to return to Penn State in August as a new person and make it the school I believed it’d be four years earlier.

Through hard work, intrusive thoughts and more tears than I ever thought I’d cry, I like to believe I accomplished that.

The theme of my past summer was gym, therapy, work, panic attack, repeat. It wasn’t fun, but in hindsight it was necessary. I came back in August with a more positive outlook, confidence and 50 new pounds of muscle to back that up.

For this reason, Penn State will be the place I came into my own — the place where I grew.

My time at Penn State has taught me a lot about how to carry myself, how to treat others and how to prioritize what’s really important to me.

There’s few things I’d change about my time at Penn State. Most of them are about joining clubs earlier or taking one less Pickleback shots on a night out.

As I sit typing this, on one of my last days of school ever, I’m compelled to reflect on what it’s all meant.

Seventeen years ago, I started my academic journey in a public school pre-K class around the corner from my house.

Now, wrapping things up in central Pennsylvania nearly two decades later, all I want to do is thank every person who helped me along the way. That’s impossible, but what I can do is live my life with the only lesson I’ve ever needed — kill people with kindness and let life happen to you.

Now, give me my piece of paper and let me find my way.

