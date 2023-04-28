There’s no question, one of the more enticing qualities of studying abroad for college students can be living in a country with lax alcohol laws.

It isn’t an incentive for older students to spend a semester in a foreign country, but for students who haven’t reached their 21st birthday, studying somewhere with a lower drinking age is a definitive upside.

Places like Europe can be a whole new world in terms of partying and drinking for young Americans abroad, but even more so for the average Penn State student.

While there was once a time when under-21-year-old Penn Staters could frequent bars and liquor stores in Happy Valley: Those days are long gone.

Purchasing alcohol is illegal for anyone under 21 in the U.S., but unlike most college towns, it’s impossible to even walk in the door of most bars in downtown State College.

It’s no secret that this is far from the truth for the majority of campuses across the United States. In seemingly every corner of the country, all students have access to bars.

Now, whether younger students illicitly purchase alcohol at those establishments is another question, but most college students don’t have to wait until the end of their undergraduate years to walk in.

Bars at Penn State stand out from the rest of the country in this way, and it certainly contrasts Europe where most countries allow people to openly drink in the streets and, obviously, consume and buy alcohol at 18.

Not all of Europe has such laissez-faire outlooks on alcohol legislation.

In Madrid, there are a number of unique policies that aren’t shared by most of the continent.

First, it’s illegal to drink in public spaces in Spain’s capital. Drinking alcohol outside of your home is only permitted in bars, restaurants, clubs or in outdoor areas of one of those establishments.

Second, it’s illegal for stores to sell alcohol after 10 p.m.

People can still drink and buy alcohol when they turn 18, but Madrid clearly has an appreciation for the dangers of a poor drinking culture.

These laws have an interesting effect on the strong alcohol culture among Spaniards. These laws promote drinking in a safer context.

Out of necessity, people in Madrid mostly drink at bars. As it has been for centuries, bars are the heart of the social scene in Spain, and these laws only compound on the values of that culture.

Spain and most of Europe’s approach to alcohol is nothing like that of the average American college student. Young Americans drink almost exclusively for the sake of getting drunk, whereas Spanish students tend to have a more relaxed and social approach to drinking in general.

But Madrileños aren’t usually going to bars for the sake of consumption. It’s about enjoying the bar itself, a little food and the company of good friends.

Every bar is full of intoxicated people. However, it’s a complete rarity to find natives binge drinking or completely wasted in the middle of a bar.

What’s the reason for these matured and seasoned drinking practices?

Young people in Spain didn’t spend their teenage years stealing alcohol from their parents or sneaking around with vodka in plastic water bottles.

Alcohol isn’t some puritan taboo in the old world. It’s part of the social ritual and not the life of the party itself.

Of course, there are plenty of young Spaniards who lack this idealistic discipline toward substances, but they’re the exception and in the minority. It’s nowhere close to the majority found on a Thursday night in State College.

In Madrid, there’s a balance between sensible policy to respect the development of young people and to reserve alcohol consumption as an addition to a social experience rather than allowing drinking to become an adventure in itself.

Ultimately, a bar is a safer place to drink than an apartment. In an apartment, the drinker is the only one who decides when enough is enough.

At bars, people are wary of how drunk everyone else is getting around them, and there are bartenders who have the right to stop serving or have you kicked out.

Rather than encourage young adults to drink in a more supervised environment, the age policies of most bars in Happy Valley more than likely contribute indirectly to underage drinking and general substance abuse.

There’s certainly a business side to this. Bars are in the business of selling drinks, and drinks can’t be sold to people under 21.

Unless State College bars are making an overwhelming profit compared to seemingly every other college bar in the country that admits underaged students, this type of thinking is a non sequitur.

From an administrative and legislative perspective, keeping everyone 20 and younger out of bars doesn’t encourage safety. It does quite the opposite. Students will just go to an apartment to drink off campus or be even more disposed to finding a legal-aged friend to buy alcohol for them.

If this is about safety, the dangers of binge drinking are far more real when there’s no one to gauge when someone’s had enough.

The reality is: If under 21-year-old students get into bars, people will sneak them drinks.

Yet if they can’t get in, they’ll drink without any supervision.

The drinking age doesn’t necessarily need to change in the U.S., but students under 21 have been and will always have access to alcohol.

So, it’s essential to review bars’ policies on underaged students in State College.

Alcohol policy and legislation shouldn’t be about stopping people from drinking. It needs to promote healthier drinking.

Stopping young people from drinking in the most standard and controlled environment, a bar, is certainly not helping college students learn how to healthily enjoy alcohol.

If most college students are going to drink, at least let it be somewhere that encourages the beautiful side of the social life on campus, like meeting new people or enjoying some live music.

Opening up bars to underage students would kill the mystique of apartment ragers or secret dorm parties. Rather than running to frat row to drink, the community of underage students could enjoy this part of the American college experience more fully and more safely.

