“What do you not get?”

Well, I happen to not get many things — including THON.

The concept of THON is one I’m surprised has gathered so much popularity, as people seem to be apathetic by nature — especially the younger crowd.

We seem to be concerned about what only benefits us, working toward the best outcome for no one but ourselves.

Sure, empathy is taught at home. Yet, lessons don’t stick with us unless we’re constantly practicing them. Like mastering sports and abilities, empathy requires practice.

It starts with mundane things, like saying “thank you” and helping another person with a task without asking for a favor back.

Yet, being empathetic is a value my family has taken pride in, which made me feel a sense of guilt whenever I didn't feel instant joy from helping a person out.

I think empathy isn’t exclusive to donating money and keeping up with a positive tradition for a good cause. I believe empathy can be interpreted as the transparency of our intentions and the way we naturally treat others.

Yet, despite prioritizing empathy, the act of giving seems to be more performative than meaningful nowadays — with THON being a potential example.

It’s apparent that it's a cultural phenomenon, an event that every Penn State student is fully aware of, even if they have no interest in it.

I wonder if students’ excitement and acts of unity this weekend are sincere.

Are people getting immersed with the THON spirit because it's their duty as proud Penn Staters? Is being involved in philanthropic work a vital part of their identity?

I deeply admire people who wake up every day excited about helping others, and I truly believe a big portion of the students actively involved with THON organizations do have that need in their heart — an itch they cure by helping others.

Some people are born with it, while others force themselves to become that desired version of themselves: a giving, philanthropic person.

That’s where THON comes into perspective.

Are students attempting to do that by joining this celebration? Are they escaping guilt by being a member of the crowd cheering for those dancing for the kids?

I think intention goes beyond purpose, and if you intend to make kids’ lives better by partaking in THON, then you're what this philanthropic event actually stands for.

Yet, if your intentions are just to belong, to commit and to be part of the crowd, then you’re not exercising empathy.

Donating money will change the life of a child with cancer, as money does help families struggling financially and mentally from the sickness of a loved one.

However, it seems some students seek for something in exchange for their good acts, which many times includes a good time or a respectable look for their sororities and fraternities.

One of the Buddhist required actions, Dana, stands for giving, sharing and selfless giving without anticipation of return or benefit to the giver.

If THON didn’t have such a relevant social pressure for Penn State, would students feel compelled to donate money and dance for those in need?

So, before you feel guilty for not gravitating naturally toward THON, remember that philanthropy transcends donating money and attending an event. It’s deep-rooted in your intentions and your purpose.