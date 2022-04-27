College wasn’t the best four years of my life.

But three offices, a fair amount of special people and a career I really gambled on choosing made some part of these past eight semesters feel a lot less lonely.

Now with providing some context, I’m a really emotional person, and adjusting to change has never been considered one of my strengths, but in this story, you’ll soon read why I never let any of this get the best of me.

In my junior year of high school, I decided to take a writing class that offered some small journalistic opportunities.

Don’t kid yourself, I had no idea how to tell a story, and as some of you may know, when it came to English or spelling, in particular, I butchered almost everything.

This is where I would like to give a “Thank you” to my teacher at the time, Mrs. Saunders, for her patience and support and for showing me the impact and importance that words can have.

I had no idea why I was thinking of pursuing a degree in journalism, but choices haven’t always come easy for me.

I loved sports and the idea of feeling super enthusiastic to make a difference in others’ lives. Ultimately, this is what set the bar pretty high for what I wanted to accomplish while attending a Big Ten, Division I university.

The Daily Collegian is where it all began.

I was a freshman candidate on the women’s soccer beat and hardly figured out how to make it to Jeffrey Field on time for almost every media availability I needed to attend, never mind learning what it meant to write a gamer and get it turned in on a deadline.

After my first small experience in the industry of sports journalism, I realized I wanted to be ambitious about what I was doing, even if I had no idea where it was leading me.

That’s the kind of optimistic and courageous personality I was looking to find within myself early on in my college career, and thankfully it happened because everything afterward was going to need it.

From soccer fields to volleyball courts, wrestling mats to Beaver Stadium’s press box, developing relationships with Olympic athletes, NCAA champions and all-time great coaches, to running from endzone to endzone in nine overtimes carrying a 7-pound camera, to flying out to Texas to represent the Donald P. Bellisario College of Communications at a College Football Playoff mock selection experience, my accomplishments have been at the least, memorable.

Unfortunately, I can’t walk you through every day of my life as a student journalist, but there’s something I’m meaning to get at.

As a senior preparing for graduation at Penn State, I have come to realize a few things. College isn’t just about working hard at your degree to be the best in your field of study or finding a balance between doing that and obtaining a social life.

From the outside looking in, I understand why so many of you find what I do to be pretty cool. Getting to hang credential after creditenal around my neck, shooting pictures of James Franklin like I’m his personal paparazzi and spending 12 hours at a time in Rec Hall every weekend my first two years of college have all been exactly that.

Yet, it was in my position as an assistant sports editor during a global pandemic that provided me with great reflection on what my role has really been about and why I have been able to look at what I do and think of it as more than just “cool.”

College isn’t easy, and a part of that, for me, consisted of leading a staff of over 30 reporters here at the Collegian. During this experience, I was learning from them.

Of course their progression in writing and reporting was important, but what mattered most was the people they were becoming on the inside and how this organization was a better place with them in it.

Looking to become successful in your chosen profession goes beyond the challenge of building a resume or making connections with those around you. I’ve enjoyed sacrificing a lot to get to where I am during this senior moment, but at the end of it all, my biggest takeaways were greater than even the games themselves.

If I could share any advice about what college has really taught me, it would be to use your differences as your strengths and not to worry about the end.

The best person you can learn from is yourself. Everyone’s success looks different. Don’t forget to acknowledge your emotions, even the ones you never knew existed. Slow down. Trust your intuition. Have a mind of your own, and most importantly, learn what it means to be empathetic, and then be it.

Once you get to where I am today, look back, and if you don’t quite have it all figured out, congratulations… that’s what college is all about.

Thank you, Mom and Dad, for giving me the ability to create a path in reaching my fullest potential.

Thank you, Louis, for making my last two years in college ones to never forget with my brother by my side. Thank you, Earl, for being such a supportive boyfriend along the way.

Thank you, Grace and Caleb, for being two of the greatest friends and sidekicks anyone can ask for.

Thank you, Katie, for being someone I can truly count on.

Thank you, Jake Aferiat, for being one awesome partner editor and seeing the great in what I can do and making me believe in that. Thank you, Shane, Maddie, Lindsey, Matt and DJ for challenging my abilities and providing the greatest feedback. Thank you, Elena and Ben, for being there when I just needed someone to talk to. Thank you, Lily, for being the sweetest and most talented photographer I could learn from.

Thank you, John Affleck, for your inspiration and mentorship in becoming the young female journalist I am today. Thank you, Neil Rudel, for taking a chance on me in my first-ever internship.

Thank you, coach Mark Pavlik and Kevin Stoicovy, for making a lasting impression on my time at Rec Hall.

Thank you to everyone else I have encountered and worked with along the way for your support, honorism and appreciation.

And lastly, thank you, Penn State.

I wasn’t confident in things turning out the way they did, but without the opportunity of being here, I would be without so much greatness.