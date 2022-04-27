Nothing in life is certain, but there were two things I was pretty certain of in high school.

One, I didn’t want to be a journalist.

Two, I didn’t want to go to Penn State.

Now, as a journalism major who will be graduating from Penn State in less than two weeks, I’m starting to realize just how uncertain life can be.

In high school, I was set on going to college to become an actor. At 17, I thought I was going to be the next Barbra Streisand, or at the very least, the next Carol Channing.

For four years, I spent all of the time I could immersing myself in theatre. I was absolutely that annoying theatre kid who was far too theatrical for their own good.

When it came time to apply to colleges, I had my mind set on getting into a school with a top-notch theatre program. Telling stories was what I lived for, and nobody could steer me from that path.

As a Centre County native, I’ve always been stuck in central Pennsylvania. I was deep into the mindset that I needed to get out as soon as possible. I wanted to pack my bags and go to college in some big city where I could surround myself with other weird theatre kids who also wanted nothing more than to get out.

To my career counselor’s dismay, I didn’t really have a backup plan. I knew what I wanted, and I was determined to get it.

But sometimes life is even more determined to derail our plans.

I had a mental breakdown my senior year. All of the planning and preparing for college went right out the door in an instant. I won’t go into details, but it was bad enough for me to decide to take a gap year.

When I graduated, I walked across that stage with no plans for the future. I couldn’t even fathom where I would end up. All I had was a high school diploma and the existential dread that I was going to be stuck in Centre County forever.

Over the next couple of months I got a job and started working my way up the ladder. I didn’t have classes or homework to fill my mind, so I constantly worked. I picked up as many hours as I could to keep myself occupied.

In whatever freetime I did have, I tried to stay focused on my mission to go back to school. Everyone warned me that I wouldn’t want to go back. I was constantly told I had to be on top of it after taking a year off.

As the months flew by, I started to really think about my path in life.

I loved theatre more than anything in the world, but I quickly realized that it isn’t for everybody. Some people are meant to be on stage, and others are meant to watch from the front row.

It’s not that I didn’t believe in myself; it’s that I just started to fall out of theatre and realized I wanted more out of life. I loved telling stories, but I knew the stage just wasn’t right for me.

Giving up on your dreams is devastating. I felt like I was failing everybody who encouraged me to do it. My friends, my teachers, my family. I felt like I was failing myself.

There was a moment where I didn’t know if I’d really survive that pain I felt.

The world continues to rotate though, no matter how monumental your grief. So, I got through it, and I soon abandoned my goal of moving someplace far away and started looking at programs nearby.

Penn State was always an obvious choice. I lived 25 minutes from campus, I had friends who went there and my mom worked there, so I got a pretty good tuition discount. I never wanted to be stuck in central Pennsylvania, but I knew it would be the best option for me.

After I begrudgingly applied to Penn State, I got my acceptance letter a couple months later. I was set to start in fall 2018 in the division of undergraduate studies because I still had no clue what I really wanted to do.

Journalism was something in the back of my mind, but I never actually pictured myself as a “real” journalist. After working with an academic adviser though, we decided my passion for storytelling might make me a perfect candidate for it.

I started slowly by taking some classes in storytelling and writing. It didn’t take long for me to develop a passion for journalism. Telling stories was something I was born to do; it just took me a little longer to figure out how to actually do that.

My sophomore year I was admitted into the Donald P. Bellisario College of Communications as a broadcast journalism major, and I felt like I might be on my way to discovering my new path in life.

Fast forward a semester and I realized broadcast journalism wasn’t actually the right fit for me. After that minor hiccup, I switched my major to digital and print journalism, tried that out for a semester and decided I was actually on my way.

I was soon taking classes where I finally got to write articles. Looking back, it definitely wasn’t my best work, but it got my foot in the door.

I still felt like something was missing though. I wanted more out of my time at Penn State.

That’s when The Daily Collegian came into my life.

I started as a lifestyle candidate the spring semester of my junior year. A little late in the game, but it made me all the more motivated to dive right in. And I really took off running.

Writing mock articles for classes gave me a decent foundation, but getting the chance to write publishable stories for a professional news organization shaped me into being a good journalist.

I have put every ounce of my being into producing authentic and engaging stories that highlight students and community members who deserve to be heard. Through the Collegian, I’ve discovered that my passion for storytelling coincides with a passion for helping marginalized communities share their stories.

Through the Collegian, I’ve had the opportunity to work with some of the most incredible and inspiring people I have ever known, making bonds I only hope will last a lifetime.

To Becky, Jerry, Megan, Courtney, Kit and Will, you have all helped me discover my own style and helped me get better along every step of the way. You have been the most incredible editors, and I’m so happy you all have been so welcoming and encouraging. You’ve all inspired me to push myself as a writer and to be better at my craft.

To everyone at the Collegian, I hope I get to continue to work alongside journalists who are just as passionate and committed to this field as you all are. The memories I’ve been able to make with some of you and the lessons you’ve all taught me will stay with me forever.

One year and 75 stories later, my only regret is that I didn’t join sooner.

Despite all of the moments where I felt I might fail, I was meant to be a journalist. Even now, as I near the end of my time at Penn State, I’m still determined to learn more and get better.

In a month, I’m moving to Los Angeles to continue pursuing my passion for journalism. I’ll finally get out of the only place I’ve ever known to discover bigger, brighter dreams.

Without the Collegian, I know that would’ve never happened.

Life might not have gone the way I originally planned, but thank goodness it didn’t. No matter how uncertain life may seem at times, just know it’ll all work out.

You don’t need to know everything at 18. You just need to know you’ll find the place where you belong, eventually.

“There are all these moments you don’t think you will survive. And then you survive.” — David Levithan