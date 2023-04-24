It always gets better.

If you’ve ever had more than one conversation with me, you may have noticed a fixation of mine.

I am fascinated, bewildered and haunted by the passage of time.

Multiple times a week I find myself saying, “That day I discovered that song and played it on repeat for six hours straight — how was that a year ago? That just happened?” or maybe something like, “My God, high school was four years ago.”

Time is pulling us forward into the dark oblivion and no force on earth can stop it, no matter how much we may want to.

I am just delightful to speak to at parties.

But I think there’s something very helpful about recognizing the swiftness of life. In a way, despite the slight anguish that keeps bubbling within me at all times, I believe my hyper-awareness of the passage of time has allowed me to pay attention to the smallest details around me. It’s helped me to not take things for granted but realize the temporaneous nature of nearly everything in our lives can evoke a heightened sense of appreciation.

And these last few months of college — with the creeping dread of all my surrounding familiarities about to disappear and be firmly categorized as memories — I’ve been paying attention even more. Every day. Every hour.

Before plunging into some of the things I’ve truly loved about college and how my efforts to remember it all as it is right now is a strong indicator of my fondness for my current life, I want to be honest. I wasn’t always happy here. At first, I wasn’t very happy here at all.

There can be grand expectations about starting college, and promises are thrown around about “finding lifelong friends,” and “creating unforgettable memories.” Before I came to Penn State, alumni would tell me stories that started with Beaver Stadium and ended with the Berkey Creamery, all while including the daunting phrase: It was the time of my life.

So, for the first two years of college — when much of my experience was characterized by isolation and long walks alone and a slight sense of panic that I was going to be one of the only people who came to Penn State and didn’t click with it — I wasn’t exactly thrilled. Time, as it always does, was still going fast, but I didn’t seem to mind it as much. I counted down the days of the semester.

(Now, I’m wondering if I should have devoted the last semester of college to trying to build a time machine.)

But, I don’t think it’s important just to remember the good things; I think it helps to remember the bad things, too. The hard parts of the beginning of college may not be what I reflect on most when I remember Penn State, but they taught me an invaluable lesson: it always gets better.

It always gets better.

I joined The Daily Collegian in the spring of my sophomore year, which was a lonely time. That fall, I took COMM 460W: Reporting Methods, and I realized I loved the feeling of piecing a story together. It felt like a puzzle, and finding the perfect end quote equaled the satisfaction of popping that last piece into place.

I’d decided to major in public relations because I knew I would be able to write in that career. Deciding to write for the Collegian eventually crept up on me as an obvious and exciting opportunity.

Once I had published a few pieces in the Daily Collegian, and I wrapped up my sophomore year, my college experience started to hit a turning point. Coincidence? (Probably, but it’s more fun to think it wasn’t.)

These last two years of college have been some of my favorite years of my life. It’s cliché to say they’ve gone too fast, but just because it’s cliché doesn’t mean it's not true.

These years of college have looked like constant meetings with different organizations, tutoring nervous freshmen on their first English assignments and meeting up with friends on Friday nights that sound like, “Start at Cafe, and then work our way to Pickle’s?”

They’ve felt like the comforting routine of grabbing coffee and finding my favorite seat in the library to get work done, the joy of dancing around our apartment while screaming songs with friends and laughing uncontrollably at Walmart on a Wednesday night. It’s looked like lying on Old Main lawn while feeling like I’m in an ad for college and stacks and stacks of books on my coffee table. Last summer, it even looked like meeting new friends when I studied abroad and dancing with them on the terrace of our little apartment in Florence, marveling at the old world.

And, of course, there’s been writing — lots and lots of writing.

College writing has sometimes been quick scribbles in a journal on the way out the door, while other times it’s been pulling together an article for the Collegian in the middle of the night. As my news editor Nick Stonesifer once said while seeing my fact check notes on the Google Doc from 1:54 a.m., sometimes you’re “fighting demons” to meet that deadline.

There’s something classic and old school about writing for the school newspaper. “My name is Kate Irwin, and I’m a writer for the Daily Collegian” is the first line of pretty much every email I’ve sent to sources when I’m working on an article.

And I love that — I love that I have been able to write the words, “I’m Kate Irwin, and I’m a writer.” I’ve always wanted to be a writer, and while that title comes in many different forms, it’s been a lovely one to earn at Penn State. There’s been nothing cooler than picking up a newspaper downtown and seeing my name in print. I’ll miss that.

I’ve also been especially proud of being a Collegian staffer because my dad was the editor-in-chief of the Collegian at Penn State Behrend, about 30 years ago.

All of the happiness I came to discover at Penn State was made possible by my parents and their endless support and love. I mentioned writing comes in many different forms — my dad has sent me a note in the mail every single week of my college experience. Every single one. At first, I think it was a tactic to try and cheer up a struggling freshman; now, it’s a delightful part of every week, and I’ll cherish that stack of notes forever.

My mom and I have had the best phone conversations through college, and she was always the one to tell me everything would get better at Penn State. I may have been skeptical at the time, but she was right, as mothers so often are. Just being able to pick up the phone and talk on the way home from class has been a huge blessing these past four years, and I know I wouldn’t have thrived as much without those calls. Thanks, Mom. It’s the little things.

I love you both, and thanks for everything.

Also, I don’t think anyone will ever hype my writing up more than my grandma does. Thanks for reading my articles, Grandma.

To my news editors, Liv and Nick: Thank you both so much for supporting my writing and being such fun people to hang out with. I’m so excited for you to step into your new roles, and I’ll miss our reads together.

To Anjelica and Magdalena: Thank you both for being some of the loveliest friends I could ask for. Meeting you both through the Collegian has been an absolute pleasure.

I’ve grown a great deal as a writer at the Collegian — and certainly, even more, as a person. Now, I have stories that start with the Collegian and end with apartment 11 and ones I can barely get out from laughing so hard.

The blur of fun and hard work that defined these past few years has been special, and it’s helped me to realize that I can get things done; time doesn’t slow down for anyone, and life is always better when you’re spending your days laughing.

And, of course, it always gets better.