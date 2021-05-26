I am excited to announce that in summer 2021… I will not have an internship.

Yes, after countless hours of editing my resume to death and begging hiring managers to consider me, I have officially decided to give up on my search.

Am I sad about that? Of course. I’m not going to lie and say I’m not disappointed. I spent days of my life applying to these internships, keeping track of them in my spreadsheet and praying I get an offer. And every time, I got the same email back.

We'll keep your resume on file. We will contact you in case you fit a future position.

This message serves to soften the blow of rejection. They will never contact you again. It’s the “let’s just be friends” of the corporate world.

Most of my frustration came from the fact that I did exactly what everyone told me to — I tailored my resume and cover letter specifically to each position. I wore a blazer to my screenings, prepared answers to common interview questions and followed up after every call. Yet I was rejected by every one.

I could rack my brain coming up with the reasons why I never got an internship. I’m too young, too inexperienced and my hair is too bright red. I spent hours worrying about it. Where did I go wrong? Wasn’t I supposed to have at least one internship by now?

When I first went to a College of Communications event as a bright-eyed high school senior, I met a panel of students, all of whom had already held multiple internships by the start of their junior years.

Obviously, I pictured my own college career playing out in a similar way. And who wouldn’t? We all have unrealistic expectations of ourselves — especially as high schoolers with big exciting dreams of college life.

But my life has never happened the way I wanted it to. And that’s not just in terms of internships — I’ve fallen out with friends, made mistakes and I won’t be studying abroad my junior year. A global pandemic took half of the coveted “college experience” away from me.

As time went on, I realized it’s OK if my college career isn’t as perfect as I intended it to be. Regardless of my disastrous internship search, I’m proud of how far I’ve come.

This summer, I will be writing, focusing on my personal goals and working at my seasonal job. Sure, I would have liked to gain experience in advertising. But as cliche as it sounds, I think this learning experience was far more important.

Things won’t always pan out the way I’ll want them to. That’s just the way the cookie crumbles sometimes. And I’ll get back up and try again… eventually.

For the time being, I’m grateful for my stable job, my friends, family and my health. In 2021, that’s more than I can ask for.