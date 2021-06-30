I’d like to make a confession: I am 20 years old, and I still don’t have my driver’s license.

I’m not sure why I don’t have it. I just never got around to it, I suppose. Growing up right outside of Boston, I was able to rely on public transport and walking to get to wherever I needed to be.

Besides, I was being eco-friendly, saving money on gas and getting exercise. At least that’s how I justified it.

Still, many of my peers had their licenses. Throughout my sophomore and junior years of high school, my classmates would walk into class, showing off their shiny new license and waving their car keys around as they talked. It was a rite of passage— one I never experienced.

I hid this terrible secret from all of my friends and coworkers, and I sat thinking about how all of my problems would be fixed if I could drive (not true).

I spent the past four years of my life thinking I was somehow “behind” on one of the most important milestones in my life. But when you think about it, what was I really behind on?

The pressure to reach life milestones at the same time as everyone else is amplified by social media, TV and movies that make the high school and college years out to be the best time in a person’s life. If you don’t accomplish everything you need to by the time it’s over, you’re basically done for.

The reality is, if you approach your life as a to-do list, you’re not really living.

This doesn’t only apply to driver’s licenses: You may feel self conscious that you’ve never been in a relationship, or that you’re not as “successful” as your peers. But a person is complete even without a relationship, and success is subjective.

As college students, we are at a weird, transient time in our lives, so enjoy it and all the changes that come with it.

Bottom line: It’s your life, and you get to decide how it’s lived. For me, that means hopping into my dad’s 2013 Honda Civic at the ripe old age of 20 and finally getting around to driving. And I am exactly where I need to be right now.

I got my learner’s permit in May. The bored, listless attendant at the counter told me to smile as she pointed the camera at me.

I removed my mask, ran my fingers through my hair and flashed my best million-dollar smile.

The resulting photo featured a noticeable sore on the bridge of my nose, a wild halo of overgrown hair and a manic grin.

It was the worst photo of me ever taken. But it’s my permit photo, soon to be my license photo, and I couldn’t be happier with it.

I’ll see you all on the road.