It’s that wonderful time of year again. The sun is coming out. The birds are singing. It’s 40 degrees for a few days before dropping below freezing.

No, I’m not talking about spring. It’s essay season — those fantastic weeks in the semester where it seems like you have an essay due in every class. Thus you end up writing six pages, doubled spaced for a few late nights attempting to grind out enough for a decent grade.

Writing a college essay can be difficult since it's a balance between trying to put in as little effort as possible in order to maximize results. Therefore, I have created an essay guideline for you to use while writing.

Your name

Class name

Professor’s name

Name assignment (add as many of these useless qualifiers as you can)

The date three days before you actually wrote the essay so you can act like you wrote it before you did.

Essay Title

You want a nice big beefy indent to start off your paragraph. Do anything to take up space. Start off your essay with a vaguely relevant quote that you can tie any aspect of your essay to, “Insert famous platitude taken out of context here.” Then restate the quote in your own words. Next, essentially repeat the five lines of notes you wrote in sentence form. Now take the obvious take away from your topic and make that your thesis. In this essay I will demonstrate that… obvious thesis. This is true because, reason one, reason two and reason three. All three reasons will get their own paragraphs. The goal is to make this the most boring and predictable essay ever.

This next paragraph is where you are going to repeat your main argument. The art of essay writing is writing a lot, while really saying nothing. Repeat yourself a lot in different sentences. Throw in a lot of commas. Nobody actually knows how they work so just sprinkle them throughout your writing. But your best friend while writing essays are quotes. No matter what you’re writing, you need quotes. Writing about how mitochondria are the powerhouse of a cell… BAM add a quote. Explaining how Shakespeare gave a Marxist critique of Twitter in his plays… BAM add a quote. Trying to remember how to do a bibliography.... BAM add a quote to the bibliography itself. You can never go wrong with a quote. It can be a short quote from a scientific journal, “Blah blah blah… fish… blah blah blah… fish with legs… blah blah blah…. monkey with stick… blah blah… humans” (Darwin, 1846). Or you can go with the epitome of college writing, the block quote from a piece of english literature:

“There’s big fish. Well it’s more a whale. What’s the difference, really.Anyway there’s a whale in the water, what do you call it… oh the ocean. And it’s a really big whale. And it’s white. And it ate my leg. Yeah he’s mean fella. So we’re hunting this whale. Why do we hunt whales? We don’t eat them do we? Because that kind of seems messed up” (Melville, Moby Dick).

You want to get in and out of your final paragraph as fast as possible. Restate your thesis. Pad it a little. Add an empty, non relevant quote such as, “Don’t believe everything you read on the internet” - Abraham Linclon, First Inaugural Address. Then end it with a question: So what are you going to do about it?