Today, Tuesday, Feb. 9, marks the first wellness day for Penn State students in the spring semester.

In an effort to break up the semester, which is missing the typical week-long spring break, the university implemented wellness days to give students a break.

Even though this may be inconvenient to those who use spring break as a reset and way to relax, that doesn’t mean we can’t do the same with the wellness days we were given.

I plan on taking this day to relax and do things I enjoy, because as a senior, I don’t know how many more days I will get this semester to just take a self-care day and truly relax.

Many of my professors have encouraged students to actually use the wellness days for the benefit of taking care of ourselves, and some even made sure there would be no homework or assignments due on these days.

It will be a long semester with no breaks, and the best way to get through is doing things that make you happy.

Here are the best ways to take advantage of the first wellness day of the semester (even if you can’t leave your apartment).

Cook something new

One of my favorite hobbies when I get free time is to try new recipes, whether it be a dessert, dinner or even something for breakfast.

There are so many ways to find new recipes like using Pinterest to search things you like, or even scrolling through TikTok (I am sure everyone has seen the new feta and tomato pasta trend going around).

Spending time in the kitchen can be so relaxing, and it’s even better when you throw on some music or a favorite podcast to listen to while you work.

Take care of yourself

Having a full-on spa day within your place of residence could be a great way to include your roommates in taking advantage of the wellness day.

With face masks, exfoliants, cooling eye masks, essential oils and more, you will feel relaxed and refreshed.

I even considered using this day to do things I don’t normally have time for, such as dying my hair or doing a hair mask.

There are also other ways to practice self-care including attending a yoga class or going to the gym to run off some steam. I know my old yoga professor is offering an open class today just to help get students relaxed.

Whatever you choose, make sure to relax and put on some Netflix or a good YouTube video while you do all things skincare and spa related.

Have a jam session

I recently got a new record player for Christmas, and I fully plan on turning it up to listen to my new Taylor Swift vinyl records and reminisce on her old country music and pop hits.

Turn on your speaker and play your favorite band or artists music and fully immerse yourself in the lyrics.

You can even include your roommates on this one and have a mini coronavirus-safe dance party.

There are so many ways to make the most out of today, and hopefully these suggestions help you to get started in trying something new, relaxing or simply caring for yourself.