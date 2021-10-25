Being a full-time college student is already stressful, but imagine adding a job, an internship and a club or organization on top of it.

You may easily start to feel like you're falling behind in classes or lacking in the social aspect of life — so how do you keep up with all of this?

The simple answer would be to cut back on anything that distracts you from your main priority — mine being school — but it’s not always that easy.

Some may have to work to pay bills and buy groceries, while others may want to network by joining a club or getting an internship to build their resume.

Here are some things you can do to minimize stress.

Get a head start on your work

Dedicate at least two days a week to completing or starting assignments you know are coming up. If you don’t have any urgent assignments due, then I encourage you to study material for classes that don’t come as easily to you.

There’s always work you can get done as a college student.

Stay in contact with your professors

Most professors want to see you do well and are willing to make certain accommodations if you communicate with them, but how would they know you’re overwhelmed if you don’t speak up?

It’s not your professors’ responsibility to make sure you’re managing your time correctly, but they can support you if you allow them.

If you’re ever feeling like you need extra time to complete an assignment, reach out to your professors and see how they can help — it doesn’t hurt to ask.

Don’t bite off more than you can chew

It’s easy to commit to different activities without realizing how much you already have going on.

Before you commit yourself to an organization or job, make sure you’re planning correctly. To do this, buy a planner and visually look at your day-to-day tasks before adding anything else on your plate.

Being organized has helped me get through many stressful weeks just by being able to limit the things I commit myself to.

Take self-care days

This is by far the most important piece of advice I could give to anyone. As much as I wish I could get everything done in one day, I've come to accept that I can’t.

Listening to your body and giving yourself a day to relax won’t hurt if you follow my advice above. There are going to be times where you feel like you need a break — and that’s OK.

For your own peace of mind sometimes you may have to say no, take a day off and put yourself first.