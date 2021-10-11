Cuffing season is around the corner, and many of us are already prepared — but others, not so much due to their partners being hours away.

Long-distance relationships aren’t ideal, but if you’re anything like me and have been with the same person since before you went to college, you’ll find a way to make it work.

To those who are in long-distance relationships and are finding themselves struggling, you’re not alone.

Here are some useful tips to ensure that you’re happy, as well as your partner.

Find time to communicate

Communication is key in any relationship, but it’s especially true with long distance. Because of the limitless access to technology, this one shouldn’t be that hard.

I’m not saying you should talk to them every second of the day, but it’s important to be in contact at least once every day.

Make time to visit each other

I know this one may be a little challenging because of differences in schedules or how far you both live from each other, but if you can, it’s important that you make time to see your partner.

There’s no greater feeling than when you can physically see your significant other after weeks — or months — apart and spend time with them in person.

When you are with your partner, do cute things you both enjoy.

Trust your partner

It’s extremely easy to worry about what the other person is doing while you're away from them, but trust is another valuable aspect to any successful relationship.

If you don’t trust your partner, then you must think about if they’re the right person for you and trust your intuition.

Allow your partner to have their own individuality

Again, this goes for any relationship you’re in, but it’s still beneficial.

Remember: You’re not your partner's whole entire world.

Allow your partner to do the things they enjoy without making them feel like they’re wrong. It’s OK if they take a while to respond or if they’re doing other things like hanging out with friends.

I promise they didn’t forget about you.

Don’t make your partner feel trapped — that’s the quickest way to run someone away.

Be committed

I know long distance can be hard because I’m going through it myself, but to make it work, you have to do your part as well.

You have to actually want the relationship and be committed to the person you’re with, and sometimes you have to make sacrifices.

This all won’t be easy, and you’ll go through your share of ups and downs, but it’s solely up to you to decide if you’re ready for this type of commitment — especially during your college years.