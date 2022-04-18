When I talk to my peers about relationships, we often focus on the negative aspects of them, but it’s also important to bring awareness to what it means to be in a healthy one.

Having healthy relationships is important, especially as we age. And when I say relationships, I’m not only talking about romantic ones, but also friendships, the relationship you have with your parents and so on.

You may be wondering what I mean by healthy — a safe place for you to love, care and respect someone while communicating your wants and needs in a way that benefits all parties.

Here are some ways to ensure the relationships in your life are blooming.

Don’t be afraid to speak up

If you aren’t happy with the way you’re being treated or with something done within the relationship, you should always feel comfortable enough to speak up and put your feelings on the table.

Those who love and respect you will take your feelings into consideration and make sure an issue doesn’t happen again. Opening up can be hard at times, but in healthy relationships, you’ll feel heard.

Never go too long without speaking up about something you’re not OK with because that will normalize the behavior.

Effectively communicate

This goes hand in hand with my first tip.

No one ever said relationships are easy, and there will be times when you don’t see eye to eye with the other person — and that’s OK.

There’s no rule in the book saying that you have to agree with them. In fact, disagreements can strengthen a relationship because they allow you to open your mind up to a different perspective.

This might sound familiar to you: “It’s not what you say, but it’s how you say it.”

Try to keep that in mind when getting your point across.

Spend time apart

In a healthy relationship, with as much time as you spend with the person, you should also be able to spend just as much time or more without them — codependency isn’t a sign of a healthy relationship, but being independent is.

In romantic relationships, people often get comfortable with spending all of their time with their partner and forget about themselves. When something goes wrong — an argument or even a breakup — they’re often left distraught.

I’ve been there before.

Remember to always continue to do the things that make you happy outside of the relationship.

Trust them

In any relationship, trust is an important factor. What’s a healthy relationship without it? A disaster.

Trust is easy to break and hard to gain back, so to avoid breaking someone’s trust, be honest and loyal to get that back in return.

It’s OK to trust somebody’s word unless they give you a reason not to. Don’t make assumptions with no clear indication that anything malicious was done because that’s one of the quickest ways to make someone stop trusting you.

I could go on because there are so many more factors that indicate healthy relationships. But in all, the most important one is the state of being happy and feeling whole.