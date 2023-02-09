Our hearts are arguably one of the strongest parts of our bodies but also the most vulnerable.

With February being American Heart Month, there are many ways to heal and support your heart’s health — both physically and emotionally.

Connect and converse

Reaching out to friends, family and loved ones can be exactly what you need during a stressful time.

Humans are meant to connect and collaborate in life, so reaching out to someone with something as small as a “How are you?” text can make a huge difference to their day.

Sharing vulnerability or asking for help can be difficult no matter what, but it’ll only get worse if you suppress all of those negative feelings.

Pick up the phone for a quick call, or write someone a short note.

The heart isn’t too greedy — it can be healed and satisfied with some of the smallest actions.

Socializing in even small aspects can do wonders for not only your heart’s health but for others as well. It’s a win-win.

Regain routine

Finding routine in your daily life can provide a plethora of positives.

Physical activities such as working out, getting enough sleep, fueling with food and drinking plenty of water seem like basics but are often overlooked.

I can’t be the only one who glances at my water bottle after each day only to realize I drank less than 50% of it.

Consciously analyzing your routine and slowly altering aspects of it can immediately improve your physical heart health and mental clarity.

Consistency is key. Find a routine that makes you feel full of life and stick to it.

Learn to say “no”

This has always been a tough one for me.

Learning to say “no,” while difficult, can be a powerful tool.

Over-committing yourself can lead to both burnout and heightened anxiety — forcing you to rush through life.

There must be a balance between your “nos” and “yeses” in life.

Saying “no” to certain things can make your “yeses” more powerful. By engaging your full potential and attention to activities you say “yes” to, you’ll feel better about the work you put into them.

It’s better to put your full effort and attention to a few disciplines rather than giving pieces of yourself to a million commitments.

Do what you love

Whether it be curling up on the couch to read a book, dancing around your room while blasting music or biking across campus, learn what you love, and love what you do.

I find love in laughter with friends.

I love writing, drawing, reading and watching films.

Sometimes, I find love wrapped in tinfoil and served in a paper bag. (In this case I am referring to my blueberry bagel from Irving’s.)

I love a big hug after a long day.

When you love what you do in life, you’ll do amazing work.

Give yourself some grace

It’s important to give yourself some grace in life — in loving yourself and others, and healing your heart.

Giving yourself a pat on the back is vital.

You’re your greatest supporter but also your greatest enemy in life.

Take care of yourself, and learn to love what stares back at you in the mirror.