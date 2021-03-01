Next week would have been the week that Penn State’s spring break would have traditionally happened.

However, due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, spring break was canceled, and in its place the university scheduled several wellness days.

If you are still missing the sweet, sweet release of spring break, here are some things you can do to have a spring break experience on campus.

Home Beach

Wish you were chilling on the beach, catching some rays, riding dope waves?

Get the feeling of a beach without ever having to leave your dorm room by simply buying several pounds of sand and pour it out around your room.

Add the big blue to your sandy shoals by breaking your pipes and slowly flooding your dorm.

Go to a tourist trap

Why go to another place to be let down by something that is hyped up when there are plenty of tourist traps around Penn State?

Go take another photo at the Lion Shrine. It’s cool because it’s a rock that looks like a lion.

Travel time

People often travel over spring break, which is a non stressful experience. You can imitate traveling simply by sitting in the same place for a long time.

Waste some money

We all know vacations are just a big waste of money.

But Penn State is also just a big waste of money. Tuition, room, board, fees, and books all for some useless degree.

Why waste money on spring break when you can waste money on a college education?