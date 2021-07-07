Before the Walter Whites and Don Drapers of the world, there was the first true television anti-hero – Tony Soprano.

Even after 14 years since David Chase’s quintessential crime-drama “The Sopranos” ended abruptly, the show continues to influence the conflicted-protagonists of series that follow.

The premise of “The Sopranos” is not one unfamiliar to the entertainment industry. Mob life and the mafia have been the inspiration for a plethora of mediums – see “The Godfather” trilogy, “Goodfellas,” “Donnie Brasco” just to name a few.

So what makes “The Sopranos” the tour de force heralded by the masses? While it does implement common tropes and familiar faces from the aforementioned classics, the psychoanalysis of Tony Soprano throughout the series adds an unusual look into what makes a sociopath tick.

Coupling that with the Lynchian-like dream sequences that feel straight out of “Twin Peaks,” “The Sopranos” is able to take the gangster genre and put its own macabre twist on it.

This amplifies the conversations between Tony and therapist Jennifer Melfi, which are just as gripping as the scenes of murder and violence thanks in part to the career-defining performances from James Gandolfini and Lorraine Bracco. The two are able to take the mundaneness of therapy and create an enticing dialogue — a staple for the show.

Gandolfini and Bracco are surrounded by one of TV’s most impressive supporting casts to date, with each character offering a different element to the show, preventing a lack of interest from even minor characters.

Whether it be the fiery Christopher Moltisanti or the comic relief of Paulie “Walnuts” Gualtieri, any episodes without Tony as the focal point contribute to the series both from the perspective of the plot and entertainment value.

Despite its serious tone and subject matter, “The Sopranos” maintains the ability to implement humor without feeling forced. Take fan favorite episode “Pine Barrens” for example, where the aforementioned Moltisanti and Gualtieri get stranded in the woods together while trying to bury a body showcases stellar comedic writing and character development.

“The Sopranos” seemingly did everything right in terms of television. And as the years go by, the love for the show continues to grow. Even the heavily contested series finale is no longer looked at as (spoiler alert) a simple black screen but rather an ambiguous end to a bonafide entertainment epic.

No one could have imagined the impact “The Sopranos” would have on the landscape of television shows that followed. While HBO already had “Sex and the City” under its belt, “The Sopranos” solidified the network as a powerhouse for TV and the resulting shows to follow, including “The Wire,” “Game of Thrones” and “True Detective” — all three of which have a cinematic style to them.

Even channels beyond HBO saw “The Sopranos” influence. The other crime-drama held in high regard is “Breaking Bad” with Bryan Cranston’s Walter White being compared and modeled after Gandolfini’s Tony, the poster child of what an anti-hero should be.

To put it simply, “The Sopranos” is the perennial piece of what television should be. And with the film prequel “The Many Saints of Newark” set to come out this fall, fans and new viewers alike will be reminded of the magnitude the show brought to pop culture.

As a once-in-a-generation event, I could continue to gush about just how great “The Sopranos” is. Almost everything about it feels perfect, and its influence is undeniable at this point. It also serves as a perfect homage to the mob movies that in turn influenced itself.

Viewers of the show know exactly what this all means. And for those who have never watched, I envy you – you’re able to witness a masterpiece for the first time.