2020 was a rough year for many reasons, and 2021 has been rough for many of the same reasons.

In the past, I have written about my mental health — especially during the coronavirus pandemic — and about how I am taking initiative to finally getting help after realizing I did not want to suffer in silence anymore.

For those who do know me personally, I do not like talking about my own feelings and I can come off “standoffish,” but ultimately friendly when you first meet me. It has gotten to the point where I hold so much in that I feel on the verge of exploding. I still feel this way often.

That is why I decided to finally seek help, and escape this period of helplessness — to get some things off my chest and creep out of the suffering. However, I did not know where to begin.

After asking others for advice and trying to find an easy approach to some sort of help, I went to Penn State’s Counseling and Psychological Services to see what I could do. I wanted to explore and take advantage of the university’s opportunities while I was able to.

Exploring the website just to find specific help for what I needed was daunting. I have never done anything like this and there was so much information.

I knew I wanted to seek counseling, so I found a number to call to get an “on the phone” screening.

Counseling in my high school almost seemed frowned upon, and counselors were mostly used for academics and not for student’s personal lives. I was embarrassed to be seen anywhere near the counselor’s office because I came off as “the happy kid” and not one to be asking for help.

In contrast, Penn State’s services are actually very helpful and not intimidating at all, which surprised me.

Maybe it is the fact that I have been in college for awhile now or that I have a new found confidence in myself compared to high school, but CAPS seemed different (in a good way).

The phone screening was actually really helpful. Since it was over the phone, I did not have the pressure of talking to someone in person or on a Zoom call. It is way more nerve-wracking to actually see a person when you are just trying to get help.

I was asked basic questions and why I was reaching out. For the first time, I opened up right away to the person on the phone about my struggles and why I was there.

Right after, I was told I had another appointment later that week for someone to schedule and send me a list of therapists. It was like I finally was taking a big step in the right direction and a weight was off my chest.

I have not scheduled an appointment with anyone yet, but I am excited to do so.

Overall, I have had a good experience with CAPS and I would recommend students check it out as well. It is important that you get the help you deserve, and this is a quick and easy option to do so.

I am done with the stigma of mental health. It is a sad excuse to escape reality and I was one of those people who sought such escape.

Do not be afraid to go past your boundaries if it helps you in the long run. I always thought that keeping things to myself and not expressing my problems was how I was going to live my life. That is not, however, how we were meant to live.

Now, I am glad I reached out and I am excited to see where this simple phone call takes me.