While it’s too early to know for sure, Penn State Athletics has found itself on the right side of history.

Last week, the Big Ten, ACC and Pac-12 announced an alliance for all 41 institutions. Of course, this move was likely in response to the SEC’s chancellors and presidents unanimously voting to invite Texas and Oklahoma to their conference starting in 2025.

The arms race that has quickly taken over the college athletics landscape could leave many Big 12 schools on the outside looking in, as that conference is sure to either collapse or look radically different without its two head honchos leading the way.

Regardless, the point remains that the Nittany Lions’ sports teams are well-positioned to succeed within this new framework. Yet, how exactly the alliance will shake out is yet to be determined.

What is known is that the alliance “includes a scheduling component for football and women’s and men’s basketball designed to create new interconference games.” This symbiotic relationship will benefit Pac-12 and ACC schools looking to burst onto the national scene against bellwether Big Ten athletic schools like Michigan and Ohio State.

As for Penn State, this relationship should be approached in a calculated manner.

Though James Franklin has gotten off to an outstanding start with his recruiting efforts for the class of 2022, just two players currently committed to come to Happy Valley hail from west of the Mississippi River.

The natural conclusion would be that the football and basketball programs should increase their recruiting efforts on the West Coast, but non-revenue sports that have long struggled to attract faraway talent to University Park need to be taken into consideration as well.

For instance, it’s no secret that successful Big Ten baseball teams, like Michigan’s 2019 group, draw talent from across the country. The Wolverines squad that finished runner-up at the College World Series featured six players from California alone in addition to other West Coast natives.

There’s no word on whether “new interconference games” will occur for non-revenue sports, but schools like Penn State should certainly push for it. Recruiting from new and untapped areas is an easy way to increase the overall caliber of a school’s athletic programs.

While football is certainly at the forefront of this newly developed alliance for obvious monetary reasons, it’s worth taking note of how Penn State men’s and women’s basketball are incorporated into the equation.

Early in the schedule and during the middle of the season is when games are slated to be held, but it’s still murky what the format will look like. In year’s past, the Big Ten-ACC Challenge has sought to create matchups between the conference elites, as well as middling and cellar-dwelling programs.

With the exception of the abbreviated 2019-20 season, neither the men’s nor women’s program has been particularly competitive for the past few years. However, should the Big Ten and Penn State do well in these critical games, the potential endures to improve upon the combined 16 men’s and women’s teams that represented the conference in NCAA Tournaments last season.

Aside from keeping other sports in mind for this new 41-team alliance, these are institutions of learning first and foremost.

Thankfully for Penn State, which has enjoyed academic growth in recent years partly due to its involvement in the Big Ten, it has surrounded itself once again with outstanding universities such as Stanford, Virginia and North Carolina, to name a few.

Coexisting with these schools will help University Park’s rapid and upward ascent that transcends the new high-rise buildings lining College and Beaver Avenues.

In truth, Penn State has discovered more than a few potential intriguing early-season football matchups against the likes of USC, Clemson, Oregon, etc. Additionally, it avoids being left behind as it joins what the alliance has called “the future evolution of college athletics.”

Yes, these scheduling changes will be grandfathered in, and the Nittany Lions’ football schedule of the near future will be untouched for the time being. However, the possible rapid growth of Penn State’s athletics department should accommodate other programs if, and when, possible.

By improving and expanding its recruiting footprint, maintaining pace with the SEC and keeping other sports in mind if possible, Penn State’s new resources will allow it to become more than Charlie and his golden ticket: It could even be Willy Wonka himself.