It’s hard to get culture shock in a country that speaks the same language as you, right? Wrong.

Culture shock can be a roller coaster ride of feeling good, followed by a bout of homesickness. Merriam-Webster defines it as “a sense of confusion and uncertainty sometimes with feelings of anxiety that may affect people exposed to an alien culture or environment.”

Some of the cultural differences in the U.K. that I’ve noticed have been obvious, like the drinking age. A person who’s 16 and accompanied by an adult can drink, but not buy, alcohol. Eighteen is the drinking age where a person can buy and drink in any public setting.

Curiously, there’s a pub on almost every street in London. In all of England and Wales, there are 40,173 pubs, compared to the 62,647 bars in the U.S. Considering the U.S. is 40 times bigger than the U.K., you can draw conclusions if that’s related to the drinking age.

Then there are less obvious ones, like quiet streets in the middle of the city. Don’t get me wrong, there’s the hustle and bustle of cars and regular city noises. However, pedestrians are noticeably quiet on the streets of London.

On the tube — or subway — you can forget about talking. It’s not socially acceptable to talk on the tube. You will get the side-eye.

Of course, there’s the lingo nuances. The word “pissed” does not mean mad. It’s used in the context of heavy drinking. “I’m pissed” basically means you’re drunk.

And when you’re ordering two oat milk lattes, make sure the back of your hand is not facing away from your body when throwing up two fingers. You’ve just given the cashier the equivalent to the middle finger.

This comes from English archers from the 20th century at the Battle of Agincourt. The idea was that the British were so talented in archery that when the French captured an archer, they cut off the two fingers used to pull the bow strings.

Clothing choice is another cultural difference. I think I’ve worn leggings in public two times since I’ve gotten here. I’ve observed that everyone dresses uniquely and with a sense of their own personal style.

I don’t have the clothes to keep up with the trends here. Because it’s so cold, my staples are jeans, a sweater and lots of layers.

The most visual culture shock is smoking. I’ve noticed that most people smoke as a social bonding activity. I live in a college area and always see groups of two or three sitting outside of the bookstore smoking and talking.

The biggest cultural difference is the handling of the coronavirus. While tests are scarce in the U.S., I can get seven free lateral flow tests delivered to my place of residence or picked up from a pharmacy easily. Due to testing and vaccinations, the U.K. has relaxed its regulations for the pandemic recently.

These changes, despite being different and sometimes confusing, are ones we should embrace when traveling to a new country. What’s good about studying abroad is that I can learn about a different culture and gain a new perspective other than the one I’ve known my whole life.

The feelings of culture shock might be difficult to work through, but in the end, you’ve gained a valuable learning opportunity.