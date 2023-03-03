A towel rack recently made a huge difference in my mental wellness journey.

I was getting ready to shower the other day and made the same mistake since moving into my apartment: leaving my towel in the bedroom.

I normally keep it on the back of my desk chair because I typically finish getting ready in my bedroom, and my roommate uses two towels.

Her towels often take up the whole rack — and we already called maintenance to fix the broken rack once, so I was wary of putting more weight on it.

(Please keep this in mind — the towel rack is very important to the story.)

One other important thing to note is that my shower drops temperatures quickly, which is perhaps exacerbated by the fact that showering takes me a while since my thick, curly hair takes forever to get clean.

So the water is weaning into tundra-like temperatures — the kind you would only appreciate after being outside for a whole day in summer.

I turn off the water, pull back the shower curtain and find myself where I had multiple times over these past few months — dripping cold and wet on our matted bath rug, towel-less.

I prayed my roommate wasn’t home so I could run to get it from the bedroom, dripping wet all over our tile floors and leaving watery footprints everywhere.

I grabbed the towel off the back of my desk chair, ran back to the bathroom without slipping and carried on.

And it just hit me: I deserved to put my towel on the rack in the bathroom.

I should clarify it wasn’t like this thought just dawned on me completely out of the blue. For the past few weeks, I had been keeping the knowledge I was a people-pleaser in the back of mind and staying mindful of how I acted because of it.

That — becoming mindful of it — took years.

Either way, the thought hit me. I moved my roommate’s towel over on the rack and placed mine next to it.

It took 30 seconds. But it was significant enough to make me write a column — so that probably says something.

It was significant because people-pleasing and not believing I’m worthy as a human affected something as insignificant as where I keep my towel.

I learned if I can do this, I’m capable of doing other things to reverse my people-pleasing nature and take up space. I’m capable of healing, and that’s not a statement I consistently believe.

I also learned this changes nothing in terms of my relationship with my roommate. This didn’t have anything to do with her. I know she had no ill-will against me, and she would support me taking up space.

And finally, I learned that putting an idea in your head over and over and over and over again can help it come to you naturally.

Every time I even think about what my best self would do, I give myself a chance to act like her.

Since this day, I have gotten out of the shower and wrapped myself in my comfortable, blue towel — no longer shivering or cold or unworthy of a spot on the towel rack.

I’m really grateful for the towel rack and what it has taught me — including to be grateful for the little things.

I feel more confident that if I can take up space on a towel rack, I can take up space on this Earth and slowly unravel the layers of myself I’ve tucked away as a (former?) people-pleaser.