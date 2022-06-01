Three topics. Three men. Let’s go.

The world belongs to Tom Cruise

Movie stars aren’t what they used to be. The pure volume of content released doesn’t allow for a few stars to drive the entertainment industry, and studios don’t need the biggest names to draw people to the theater; they’d rather market it on social media or put the show on a streamer right in your living room or on your laptop.

That logic doesn’t apply to Tom Cruise. The man is transcendent.

As other blockbusters become based around intellectual property and characters, Cruise’s films remain based around one thing — Tom Cruise.

Cruise elevates every scene he’s in. It’s hard to describe exactly what it is; the man just knows how to do his job about as good as anyone ever has. He somehow has the talent to convey just about anything on screen while remaining Tom Cruise.

He did it again with “Top Gun: Maverick,” and he’s sure to do it again next summer when “Mission: Impossible” returns.

Cruise will turn 60 this summer. I wouldn’t put it past him to do this forever, but every man reaches his limitations at some point.

In the ‘90s, Cruise did more than just action movies. His filmography featured collaborations with Paul Thomas Anderson and Stanley Kubrick, but does late-stage Cruise have some of that in him?

Maybe so, but for now, let’s not take Cruise’s work for granted because there will probably never be someone like him again.

This Johnny Depp thing is weird, man

We’re not getting caught up on this for too long because this whole thing is silly, and I really don’t care that much, but this Johnny Depp mob that has emerged on the internet is just weird.

The Depp and Amber Heard relationship appears to have hurt them both, yet a large portion of the internet is demanding justice for Depp, framing Heard as the villain.

I’d bet a bunch of these people didn’t care much about Depp before this whole thing started. They aren’t rallying for him; they’re rallying against Heard.

There are people who have spent hours making TikTok and YouTube videos about this trial. I’m having a hard time coming up with a more pathetic existence than that.

It’s spring, go outside, the weather is nice. Watch a movie. Read a book. Get drunk, and make a quesadilla. I find those all to be better options than making fun of domestic violence.

Bill Hader’s “Barry” is the best show out there right now

Most stories ever written are bad. Most movies and shows aren’t great and neither are most novels. That doesn’t even account for all of the scripts and books that never saw the light of day.

“Barry” isn’t one of those. “Barry” is great. Now in its third season, the show continues to understand something that most writers don’t: the ability to connect character and concept.

Too many shows get caught up in a clever concept or the mind of a character. When this happens, we don’t feel the emotions in the story — we have nothing to root for or examine.

“Barry” takes us inside the head of the title character, played by Bill Hader, and allows us to see how the thoughts in Barry’s head become actions in the story. It’s what allows this show to be so over the top yet real.

All of the characters, even if they don’t know each other, are mapped together. Every choice a character makes matters.

The ability to map everything in a story around one single character or concept without flooding the audience with that element is rare, but Hader, Alec Berg and the “Barry” crew do it better than anyone.

