I have been doing a lot of reflecting on my life lately and realized that I have changed so much from my high school self as I progress further into my college career and as I apply to bigger jobs toward my career.

Now in the second semester of my sophomore year, amid a global pandemic and difficult Penn State classes, I realized that I have almost made it through half of college.

Where has the time gone?

It seems like years have passed after a year of the coronavirus, but I realized that I graduated high school not many years ago, but just a few years ago.

Looking back now and having people in my life who are graduating high school soon, I realized that I did not learn much in high school to prepare me for college.

For one, the concepts of math that I learned in high school are useless to me now.

I am not majoring in anything that relates back to mathematics at all, and instead all I need to know is elementary level arithmetic. What is the point of all those high-level high school math classes?

Also, why did I take AP tests in high school? I always failed them and then received no credit toward college courses.

My highschool strongly encouraged us to pick a career path during my time there, even though that was not realistic at all for me. I had so many ideas of what I wanted to major in, and forcing me to pick a career path was another stress on top of college searching.

Also, our health education was poor, so I had to learn all about the topic through college directly, and my own mental health has suffered as a result.

I also thought that everything was a big deal in high school — every piece of school work, friendship, and drama was important and the end of the world. It was not.

Buying all kinds of things for college was also unnecessary. Mom, did I really need a rice cooker?

High school did not teach me what I needed for college — educationally or mentally. College is quite harder and more difficult than I thought.

I did not know that I would change so much in college, and the mental impact of being in college — especially in a time like now — is not what we get taught in school.

If I could tell my high school self anything, it would be to not stress out about the small things because they will not matter a couple years later.

I would also be more gentle with myself and not be so hard on myself when it comes to doing school work and being a better person.

I have my whole life to make mistakes and become who I am supposed to be in life. I don’t have any regrets from high school, but reflecting back on that time, I was naive and not ready for the world ahead of me.